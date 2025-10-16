Jet-Ten to Upgrade Fleet with Apcela's ONE ATG Next-Generation Inflight WiFi System

"The ability for our maintenance team to handle installations in-house through Apcela's Self-Installation Program is a major operational advantage—it lets us control quality, reduce downtime, and deliver value directly to our customers." Steve Wilson, CEO of Jet-Ten. Post this

The installations are being performed on-site at Jet-Ten's Addison, TX base by the company's in-house maintenance staff, leveraging Apcela's Self-Installation Program. The program is specifically designed around qualified management company maintenance organizations like Jet-Ten's. It enables their maintenance teams to complete the ATG upgrades in parallel with other scheduled maintenance events—optimizing costs and minimizing overall downtime while maintaining the highest levels of quality and certification compliance.

"Our clients expect the best in performance, reliability, and experience," said Steve Wilson, CEO of Jet-Ten. "By adopting Apcela's ATG platform, we're ensuring that our passengers enjoy the same high-speed connectivity in the air that they have on the ground. The ability for our maintenance team to handle installations in-house through Apcela's Self-Installation Program is a major operational advantage—it lets us control quality, reduce downtime, and deliver value directly to our customers."

The Apcela ONE ATG platform combines low-latency, high-throughput performance with flexible installation options that support both dealer and operator-led implementations. The system leverages Apcela's advanced networking and ATG technology to deliver connectivity that replicates the home broadband experience at altitude—providing seamless inflight experiences for passengers and flight crews alike.

Mark Casey, CEO of Apcela, added, "Jet-Ten exemplifies the forward-thinking operators we're designing our Self-Installation Program around. Their in-house technical expertise and operational excellence make them an ideal partner in demonstrating how operators can upgrade efficiently while maintaining complete control of aircraft maintenance, schedule, and quality, without the added time and costs of ferrying their aircraft around across multiple maintenance projects."

As one of the nation's leading private jet management and charter operators, Jet-Ten's adoption of the Apcela ATG platform reflects the industry's accelerating transition to high-speed, broadband inflight connectivity that delivers greater performance, efficiency, and passenger satisfaction.

Tony Aguirre, Director of Maintenance for Jet-Ten, along with members of Apcela's installation support team, will be on hand to discuss the program and announcement and will have Apcela's innovative SmartCart ground testing unit on display, at the NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE). Attendees are invited to stop Booth #550 at the Las Vegas Convention Center to learn more about the Apcela ONE ATG system and the Self-Installation Program. Check the Apcela show schedule at apce.la/nbaa for specific times.

About Jet-Ten

Jet-Ten is a premier private jet management and charter company headquartered in Addison, Texas conveniently located at the Addison Airport (KADS). The company is an Argus Gold-rated operator, offering a full range of aircraft management, maintenance, and charter services, operating a growing fleet of midsize and large-cabin aircraft. Jet-Ten's renowned aviation professionals are dedicated to providing superior customer service, creating mutually beneficial, long-term customer relationships. Jet-Ten offers its turn-key charter services with uncompromising safety, lower operational costs, and peace of mind to clients across the country. Learn more at www.jet-ten.com.

About Apcela

Apcela provides mission-specific, high-performance networks that accelerate and secure business-critical applications around the world. Its global platform delivers lower latency, greater reliability, and faster access to applications across legacy, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments. Apcela's services power some of the largest organizations in the world, including leaders in finance, healthcare, biopharma, defense and aerospace, and government.

