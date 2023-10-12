JETNET Appoints Devin Golden as their Chief Revenue Officer

Derek Swaim, CEO of JETNET, expressed his enthusiasm saying, "I am excited to welcome Devin Golden to JETNET as our Chief Revenue Officer. His extensive experience and proven track record in data, research, and software sales leadership roles make him a valuable addition to our executive team." Tweet this

Golden brings over 25 years of sales experience to his role at JETNET. His impressive career includes seven years as Senior Vice President of Sales at Dun & Bradstreet, a global leader in business information and research. Dun & Bradstreet's vast global database, with information on more than 240 million companies, highlights Golden's ability to navigate complex data landscapes and drive business growth. In addition to his tenure at Dun & Bradstreet, Golden spent four years in sales leadership roles at Forrester Research, a leading global research and advisory firm.

As JETNET's CRO, Golden is excited about working alongside JETNET's sales leadership team including VP of Sales Paul Cardarelli, AVP of Strategic Solutions Jason Lorraine, and Managing Director of Global Sales Karim Derbala. Golden stated, "I look forward to working closely with JETNET's talented team and our dedicated sales representatives. Together, we will optimize our sales activities and ensure our customers receive the best possible service."

Golden's role extends beyond revenue growth, as he will also work closely with JETNET's Customer Success Team to enhance the overall customer experience.

Devin Golden's appointment as Chief Revenue Officer marks an exciting chapter in JETNET's journey. With Golden's leadership and expertise, JETNET is poised for continued growth and innovation in the aviation market intelligence sector.

About JETNET

As a leading provider of market research and data for the global aviation market, JETNET delivers comprehensive and reliable insights to customers worldwide. JETNET is the ultimate source of fixed wing and helicopter fleet information, including transaction data, market intelligence, flight data and analytics, and industry forecasts. Headquartered in Utica, NY, JETNET offers comprehensive, user-friendly aircraft and flight data via APIs and real-time web applications.

Media Contact

Justine Strzepek, JETNET, 1-800-553-8638, [email protected], https://www.jetnet.com/

SOURCE JETNET