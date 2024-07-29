JETNET iQ Announces IADA and CAM Program Credits for Attendees

"We're excited to partner with IADA and NBAA to provide their members with this valuable opportunity," states Rolland Vincent, JETNET iQ Creator and Director. "This intimate and influential aviation event allows attendees to earn CE credits while gaining insights from industry leaders." Post this

Qualified members of IADA's Certified Broker program and NBAA's Certified Aviation Manager (CAM) program will be eligible for credits, including those seeking initial certification or recertification.

"IADA continually seeks innovative methods to offer valuable learning opportunities for Certified Brokers fulfilling annual CE requirements," said Erika Ingle, IADA's Managing Director. "The JETNET iQ Summit offers members a prime opportunity to gain unique insights into critical industry topics, alongside networking with industry leaders in an intimate setting."

"NBAA CAM members are expected to maintain a high standard of industry knowledge and expertise," said Jo Damato, CAM, the National Business Aviation Association's (NBAA) Senior Vice President of Education, Training & Workforce Development. "As innovators shaping the future of business aviation, the JETNET iQ Summit provides our CAM members the perfect opportunity to demonstrate their commitment to excellence while igniting inspiration and fostering collaboration with industry veterans and newcomers alike."

To further incentivize participation, members will receive a special promo code via email from their respective organization to utilize during registration and benefit from this exclusive offer.

About JETNET

Established in 1988, JETNET powers investment, growth, operations, and safety through the most comprehensive data and actionable intelligence in aviation worldwide. JETNET uses a combination of powerful data ingestion automation, proprietary algorithms, machine learning, and meticulous human curation to collect and organize data at the serial number level on over 170,000 airframes.

About the JETNET iQ Global Business Aviation Summit

The JETNET iQ Global Business Aviation Summit is the premier industry gathering that brings together leaders and innovators from across the corporate aviation spectrum. The Summit features high-level discussions, networking opportunities, and insights into the latest trends, and challenges facing the industry.

