JETNET Unveils WINGX Global Insight Professional at NBAA-BACE 2024

The user-enabled report-engine feature gives users full control over data output, enabling them to customize the reporting format and select the most relevant data fields for their specific needs. This powerful function allows for instant report generation across various data dimensions including aircraft types, airports, operator names, and more. Whether tracking flight numbers, fleet sizes, or fuel volumes, users can effortlessly export detailed reports in multiple formats, including PDFs.

"Our goal is to arm the business aviation community with the tools they need to thrive," said Derek Swaim, CEO of JETNET. "With the launch of WINGX Global Insight Professional, we're advancing the industry by delivering timely, actionable intelligence that helps improve decision-making and strategic planning."

WINGX Global Insight Professional's daily global flight analysis capabilities offer users the most current insights into global business aviation activity, ensuring they stay updated on the latest market trends. The day-to-day reporting works alongside broader views, including monthly, quarterly, and year-to-date trends dating back to January 2019. Users can also monitor arrivals and departures by the hour, across all piston, turboprop, and business jet platforms.

"We're excited to offer the business aviation industry unprecedented access to comprehensive global data," said Richard Koe, Managing Director of WINGX. "Global Insight Professional is designed to empower our users with knowledge that drives progress, whether for tracking market movements or refining operational strategy."

Along with these new key features, Global Insight Professional hosts additional data fields, including aircraft homebases, fleet size categories, operator fleet growth, serial number filters, FBO names, and metro areas. The cloud-hosted platform also boasts faster query speeds and stunning visualizations to enhance the user experience.

The JETNET team is excited to showcase WINGX Global Insight Professional and its innovative features at NBAA-BACE, October 22-24, 2024, in Las Vegas. Visit us at booth #4009 for a one-on-one demonstration and experience the product's enhanced capabilities firsthand.

About JETNET

As a leading provider of market research and data for the global aviation market, JETNET delivers comprehensive and reliable insights to customers worldwide. JETNET is the ultimate source of fixed wing and helicopter fleet information, including transaction data, market intelligence, flight data and analytics, and industry forecasts. Headquartered in Utica, NY, JETNET offers comprehensive, user-friendly aircraft and flight data via APIs and real-time web applications.

About WINGX

WINGX, a JETNET company, is a renowned provider of aviation data analysis, offering advanced analytics solutions to the business aviation industry. With a strong focus on actionable intelligence and custom insights, WINGX enables clients to transform data into a strategic advantage, driving growth and innovation.

Media Contact

Justine Strzepek, JETNET, 800-553-8638

