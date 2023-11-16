Jets VPN grand debut in 2023 available for both Mac and Windows

It's a High-Speed, Secure, Anonymous & FREE VPN Service

What's Jets VPN All About?

Jets VPN is quite popular, primarily due to its Jets VPN app, which is available for both Mac and Windows.

Features of Jets VPN

Jets VPN, one of its standout features, is its availability on both Mac and Windows as a standalone app. It offers a straightforward solution to bypass geo-restrictions and is easy to install with just one click.

Unlike traditional VPNs, Jets VPN utilizes a Tor-like network system that doesn't share users' nodes with others, in contrast to Hola VPN's P2P system where your connection might be used as an exit node for other users.

Performance

Speed: For a free VPN, Jets VPN offers decent speeds, and it doesn't limit bandwidth for both uploads and downloads.

Server Locations: Jets VPN offers a wide range of server locations, making it an excellent choice for users seeking to bypass regional restrictions. Their extensive selection of locations is particularly advantageous if you're interested in accessing content from various countries while using the service.

