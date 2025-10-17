JetSafe® launches Shared Visions™ program: Making private jet ownership safer, simpler, and cost efficient

"The Shared Visions™ program satisfies a market need for low-cost regional shared ownership and membership solutions," said Kyle Hankinson, President of JetSafe®. Post this

"The Shared Visions™ program satisfies a market need for low-cost regional shared ownership and membership solutions," explained Kyle Hankinson, President of JetSafe®. "Our program is perfect for couples looking for a quick getaway or for regional corporate travelers seeking a better alternative to traditional charter or airlines."

To ensure predictable costs and comprehensive maintenance support, all JetSafe® aircraft are enrolled in complete OEM airframe, engine, and avionics programs, serviced through JetSafe's approved network of over 30 Cirrus Authorized Service Centers throughout the United States.

Safer by Design: A Part 135-Only Model:

Unlike fractional or other programs operating under FAR Part 91 and 91K, Shared Visions™ program aircraft are operated exclusively under FAR Part 135, meaning JetSafe® retains full operational control. This allows program participants to benefit from a lower risk profile, without the liability exposure that comes with direct operational responsibility — a distinction emphasized by the FAA in Advisory Circular 91-84. Operating under 135 rules also ensures the highest safety standards and oversight by the FAA.

Cirrus Aircraft® – Leading the World in Private Aircraft Deliveries:

Cirrus Vision Jet® aircraft incorporate industry leading safety innovations, including an emergency Cirrus Airframe Parachute System (CAPS®). Many G2 and G2+ models offer the Safe Return™ autonomous landing system, ensuring unparalleled safety for all passengers. No other private jet or airliner in the world has these levels of proven safety built in. For more than a decade, Cirrus Aircraft has consistently led the world in private aviation deliveries- now totaling over 11,000 units of SR20, SR22, and SF50 aircraft sold - amassing more than 18 million flight hours worldwide.

Expanding Regional Service Areas across the US:

With a team of highly experienced professionals and strategic partnerships, JetSafe® is establishing regional bases for the Shared Visions™ program across the United States. JetSafe® holds FAA authorization to conduct charter flights to the contiguous United States and select islands within the Bahamas and Caribbean region. This allows program owners to offset their costs by sharing in charter revenue generated when the aircraft is not in use by program owners. Empty leg returns and transient regional overnight stays are marketed to hundreds of brokers worldwide. JetSafe will continue to expand geographical operations into the future.

"We are excited to bring a unique regional shared ownership program to the market," noted Diana Schneider, Managing Director of JetSafe®. "This aligns with our purpose of providing safe and exceptional private aviation solutions that connect more people, places, and possibilities—fostering growth for our team and the clients we serve."

About JetSafe®:

Founded in 2018, Vision Air, LLC made aviation history as the first Cirrus Vision Jet operator worldwide to receive FAA Part 135 air carrier certification. Operating as JetSafe®, the company provides private aircraft management, charter services, and shared ownership services dedicated to offering the highest standards of safety, while providing access to thousands of airports across our service areas. JetSafe® is independently audited for safety and compliance by the FAA and 3rd party aviation companies. In line with its commitment to reducing climate impact, all JetSafe® aircraft flights operate 100% carbon-neutral, with verification through a partnership with 4AIR®.

For more information about JetSafe® and its services, please visit www.flyjetsafe.com.

Media Inquiries:

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 877-JET-2FLY

Acknowledgments and Disclosures: JetSafe® and Shared Visions™ are trademarks of Vision Air, LLC. Cirrus®, Vision Jet®, Cirrus Airframe Parachute System® (CAPS®), Vision Air®, and Safe Return™ are trademarks of Cirrus Design Corporation. 4AIR® is a trademark of 4AIR, LLC. All other marks are the property of their respective owners. JetSafe flights are operated by Vision Air, LLC dba JetSafe, air carrier certificate 4JJA015Q, or other certified air carriers.

Media Contact

Kyle Hankinson, JetSafe®, 1 877-538-2359, [email protected], https://www.flyjetsafe.com

