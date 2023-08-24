Jevon Wooden, BrightMind Consulting Group CEO, Joins University of Houston's Elite Fall Cohort 2023 for Executive Doctorate in Business Administration

BrightMind Consulting Group proudly announces the selection of its dynamic CEO, Jevon Wooden, to the University of Houston's Fall Cohort 2023 for the Executive Doctorate in Business Administration Program. A business growth strategist with an illustrious career, Wooden's entrance into this elite academic program underscores his commitment to continuous learning and innovation in business leadership. The Houston-based program aligns with Wooden's unceasing pursuit of excellence and will undoubtedly contribute to his vision of helping individuals and businesses achieve their goals.
HOUSTON, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With immense pride and enthusiasm, we announce the selection of Jevon Wooden, the esteemed CEO of BrightMind Consulting Group, for the Fall Cohort 2023 at the University of Houston's Executive Doctorate in Business Administration Program. This remarkable achievement is a testament to Wooden's relentless pursuit of knowledge and excellence and a new chapter in his already impressive professional journey.
A Symbol of Excellence
As a business growth strategist, speaker, author, and Army Veteran, Wooden has been instrumental in shaping leadership paradigms, business strategy, and performance management. With 12 years of military experience, he's honed his expertise under the highest possible stakes. His insights have graced top publications such as Entrepreneur, Forbes, and Fast Company.
Now, he embarks on a journey that represents a unique confluence of academia and industry. The University of Houston's Executive Doctorate in Business Administration Program is tailored for top-tier business executives, offering an intellectually stimulating environment.
Why the University of Houston's DBA?
Joining this selective program aligns with Wooden's commitment to continuous growth. The University of Houston's DBA program offers an unparalleled platform to understand the complex dynamics of contemporary business landscapes. Situated in Houston, Wooden's home city, it's a harmonious synergy that promises an exciting adventure.
BrightMind Consulting Group's Continued Success
Under Wooden's leadership, BrightMind Consulting Group has become a beacon for businesses looking to scale, build brands, or navigate the entrepreneurial roller coaster. His selection into this coveted program reaffirms the values that drive BrightMind Consulting Group: innovation, integrity, and intellectual rigor.
Looking Ahead
The future is luminous for Jevon Wooden, and by extension, for everyone associated with BrightMind. This new educational endeavor is not merely about acquiring a title; it's about enriching the understanding of business at a doctoral level, crafting new strategies, and contributing afresh to business and academia.
To learn more about the University of Houston's Executive Doctorate in Business Administration Program and the Fall Cohort 2023, visit this link.
Here's to celebrating Wooden's commitment to lifelong learning, leadership, and excellence. Join us in congratulating him on this notable achievement. To learn more about BrightMind Consulting Group and how they can support your business growth, please visit their website.
Media Contact
Jevon Wooden, BrightMind Consulting Group, 1 7138448526, [email protected], https://brightmindconsultinggroup.com
SOURCE BrightMind Consulting Group
