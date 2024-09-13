Jewel Heart and Tibet House US Present: His Eminence. Demo Rinpoche Leads Two-Day Teaching on the 35 Buddhas Purification Practice

Jewel Heart and Tibet House US are honored to announce a special two-day seminar led by His Eminence Demo Rinpoche on the recitation of the 35 Buddhas Purification Practice, a profound Mahayana purification practice. The seminar will explore the foundational concepts of refuge and bodhimind, central to the 35 Buddhas practice. This practice offers a chance to meaningfully change non-virtuous habits and negative emotions in everyday life and presents a unique opportunity for Buddhist practitioners, scholars, and those interested in Tibetan spiritual practices to deepen their understanding and engage with a respected teacher in the Tibetan Buddhist tradition. This event at Tibet House US in New York City, continues Jewel Heart's long association with THUS, and will be available via live stream with the option to stream later.

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jewel Heart and Tibet House US are honored to announce a special two-day seminar led by His Eminence Demo Rinpoche on the recitation of the 35 Buddhas Purification Practice, a profound Mahayana purification practice. This event will take place at Tibet House US in New York City and will be available via live stream with the option to stream later.

The seminar will explore the foundational concepts of refuge and bodhimind, central to the 35 Buddhas practice. Beginning from the foundation of refuge and bodhimind, the recitation of the 35 Buddhas expounds our call for help to Shakyamuni Buddha and all Buddhas. After prostrations, practitioners recall misdeeds in this life and acknowledge misdeeds in previous lives. By recognizing our limitless ethical mistakes as causing obstructions to our own and others' peace, we deepen our capacity to help other beings. This practice offers a chance to meaningfully change non-virtuous habits and negative emotions in everyday life.

This seminar presents a unique opportunity for Buddhist practitioners, scholars, and those interested in Tibetan spiritual practices to deepen their understanding and engage with a respected teacher in the Tibetan Buddhist tradition.

His Eminence Demo Rinpoche, recognized as the 11th reincarnation in his lineage, brings a wealth of traditional and contemporary knowledge to his role as a spiritual teacher. At the age of five, he entered Drepung Loseling Monastery in Mundgod, India, where he spent nearly three decades under the direct supervision of His Holiness the Dalai Lama. His rigorous monastic education culminated in 2011 when he received the highest degree of Geshe Lharampa from Gelugpa University, equivalent to a doctorate in Buddhist philosophy.

Demo Rinpoche's scholarly pursuits continued at Gyume Tantric College, deepening his understanding of Vajrayana Buddhism. As a visiting scholar at Sarah College of Higher Tibetan Studies in Dharamsala, under the auspices of the Dalai Lama, he further expanded his academic horizons. At the request of the late Gelek Rimpoche, Demo Rinpoche transitioned to Western academia, earning a Master's Degree in Inter-Religious Engagement from Union Theological Seminary in New York City in 2018.

This unique educational journey, bridging Eastern and Western perspectives, has equipped Demo Rinpoche to effectively communicate complex Buddhist concepts to diverse audiences. Rinpoche is the Spiritual Director of Jewel Heart Tibetan Buddhist Learning Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

This event underscores the strong ties between Jewel Heart, Tibet House US, and Robert Thurman, President of Tibet House US. A renowned Tibetan Buddhist scholar and a long time friend of Jewel Heart Founder Gelek Rimpoche, Robert Thurman continues to teach annually at Jewel Heart.

About Jewel Heart:

Jewel Heart is dedicated to the preservation of Tibetan Buddhism and to bringing the practice of this rich tradition within the context of contemporary life to everyone. Founded in 1988 by Kyabje Gelek Rimpoche, nephew of the 13th Dala Lama, Jewel Heart maintains a vibrant center in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and had a long-standing presence in New York City's Tribeca neighborhood. Jewel Heart offers onsite and online programs, courses, and meditation, providing accessible opportunities for spiritual growth and learning to a global audience which also includes chapters in Bloomfield Hills, Chicago, Cleveland, Kalamazoo, Lincoln, Philadelphia, Toronto, the Netherlands, and Malaysia.

About Tibet House US:

Tibet House US is a non-profit organization founded in 1987 at the request of His Holiness the Dalai Lama. Its mission is to preserve and present Tibetan culture and spiritual heritage through educational and cultural programs. Located in New York City, Tibet House US serves as a vibrant cultural center, offering a wide range of events, exhibitions, and educational initiatives to promote understanding of Tibetan civilization.

Event Details:

Date: October 5th and 6th, 2024

and 6th, 2024 Time: 10:00 - 12:00, 1:30 - 4:00

Location: Tibet House US, 22 W 15th Street, New York, NY

Format: Onsite, online, and access to stream later.

Pricing:

$180 for Jewel Heart or Tibet House Members

for Jewel Heart or Tibet House Members $225 for Non-Members

for Non-Members Sliding scale available; no one will be turned away for lack of funds

For scholarship inquiries, please contact Debbie Burr at [email protected].

For more information and registration, please visit https://www.jewelheart.org/retreats/demo-rinpoche-fall-seminar-2024/

