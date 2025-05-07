Jewel360 Collaborates with Geller's Blue Book to Give Jewelers a More Robust Repair Management Process Tool

"The ability to automatically get repair pricing from the most reputable pricing guide will save us significant time and effort. This new functionality will allow us to cater to our customer needs faster and more efficiently than ever." – Dan Beisel, Owner of Confer's Jewelers. Post this

"We're excited to have this new feature available to us in the Jewel360 platform," said Dan Beisel, Owner of Confer's Jewelers. "The ability to automatically get repair pricing from the most reputable pricing guide will save us significant time and effort. Our focus is on our customers, and this new functionality will allow us to cater to their needs faster and more efficiently than ever."

"Jewelers want to maximize their time with customers," said Nick Gurney, General Manager of Jewel360. "We're excited to partner with Geller's Blue Book and provide jewelers with an easy-to-implement feature that automatically prices repairs. This new integration enables jewelers to focus on their customers and deliver exceptional services while also providing fair and accurate repair pricing."

"Geller's Blue Book is trusted by thousands of jewelers around the country to provide a standard in jewelry repair pricing," said Jonathan Geller, Second-Generation Owner of Geller's Blue Book. "The integration of our pricing guide directly into Jewel360 ensures quick, accurate quotes at updated prices that preserve jewelers' profits."

To learn more about Jewel360 and the Geller's Blue Book integration, visit: www.jewel360.com.

About Jewel360

Jewel360 is the all-in-one, cloud-based retail software built to meet the needs of modern jewelry retailers. The Jewel360 integrated POS solution provides end-to-end visibility and control over in-store and online sales, inventory, repairs, customer communications, and marketing. Jewel360 combines the simplicity and flexibility of a cloud-based solution with the comprehensive functionality that modern jewelry retailers need. For more information, visit www.jewel360.com.

About Geller Blue Book

The Geller Blue Book is the jewelry industry's only comprehensive pricing resource for repairs and custom design. Trusted by thousands of jewelers industrywide, it simplifies repair and custom design pricing, keeping it consistent, straightforward, and profitable. For more information, visit www.gellerbook.com.

Media Contact

Maddie Esper, 0to5 for Jewel360, 1 980.253.3833, maddie@0to5.com

