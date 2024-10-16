Jewel360 Partners with GIA for Gemstone Inventory Tracking

"Keeping track of gemstone details can be a laborious process. We owe it to our customers to know exactly what inventory we have on hand to best meet their needs. This new feature makes it an easy, seamless effort." – Lindsay Appotive, Owner of True Bijoux Post this

The new service will be available to all Jewel360 customers.

"Keeping track of gemstone details is, traditionally, a time-intensive process for jewelers, and because of this, is oftentimes foregone, making inventory information less accurate," said Nick Gurney, General Manager of Jewel360. "The integration with GIA provides jewelers an easy way to track the details of their inventory, significantly improving their inventory knowledge and enabling them to better serve their customers."

"We're excited Jewel360 has partnered with GIA to bring comprehensive gemstone detail tracking to its inventory management system," said Lindsay Appotive, Owner of True Bijoux. "Keeping track of gemstone details can be a laborious process. We owe it to our customers to know exactly what inventory we have on hand to best meet their needs. This new feature makes it an easy, seamless effort."

About Jewel360

Jewel360 is the all-in-one, cloud-based retail software built to meet the needs of modern jewelry retailers. The Jewel360 integrated POS solution provides end-to-end visibility and control over in-store and online sales, inventory, repairs, customer communications and marketing. Jewel360 combines the simplicity and flexibility of a cloud-based solution with the comprehensive functionality that modern jewelry retailers need. For more information visit: www.jewel360.com.

About GIA

An independent nonprofit organization, GIA (Gemological Institute of America), established in 1931, is recognized as the world's foremost authority in gemology. GIA invented the famous 4Cs of Color, Clarity, Cut and Carat Weight and, in 1953, created the International Diamond Grading System™ which is recognized around the world as the standard for diamond quality.

Through research, education, gemological laboratory services and instrument development, the Institute is dedicated to ensuring the public trust in gems and jewelry by upholding the highest standards of integrity, academics, science and professionalism.

Media Contact

Maddie Pujadas, 0to5 for Jewel360, 1 980.253.3833, maddie@0to5.com

SOURCE 0to5 for Jewel360