Jewel360 Reports 144% New Customer Growth in 2023, Demonstrating Advantage of Modern, Industry-Specific POS Systems

Jewel360 is also excited to showcase its new Facebook and Instagram integration to event attendees. The feature gives jewelry retailers the ability to connect their product catalogs to Facebook or Instagram, allowing consumers to browse products on social media and make purchases through a direct link to the jeweler's website, providing a smooth and convenient purchasing experience.

"We had a fantastic 2023 with 144% new customer growth. This reinforces the importance of a dedicated, built-for-jewelry, cloud-based POS system," said Nick Gurney, General Manager of Jewel360. "This year, we're determined to continue bringing more jewelry retailers the best POS system for their unique business needs and are eager to further this growth through engagement with the jewelry community. We're excited to connect with customers and future customers at the upcoming shows."

"Jewel360 provides us an incredible platform that allows us to focus on our main priority – our customers," said Meghan Proctor, Owner of Hubbell Proctor Designs. "The jewelry industry is one where personalization and trust between the retailer and the client are essential. The pieces we sell represent milestones for our customers, and to be able to give them our full attention instead of focusing on operations and inventory management has been paramount to our success. We couldn't do our business without Jewel360."

To learn more about Jewel360 and book a time to meet at RJO or The Centurion Jewelry Show, visit: https://jewel360.com/contact-us/

About Jewel360

Jewel360 is an all-in-one, cloud-based retail software built to meet the needs of modern jewelry retailers. The Jewel360 integrated POS solution provides end-to-end visibility and control over in-store and online sales, inventory, repairs, customer communications and marketing. Jewel360 combines the simplicity and flexibility of a cloud-based solution with the comprehensive functionality that modern jewelry retailers need. For more information visit: www.jewel360.com.

Media Contact

Lindsay Hull, Zer0 to 5ive for Jewel360, 1 980.253.3833, [email protected], https://jewel360.com/

