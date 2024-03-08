Jewelry Wholesaler 925 Silver Jewelry by Phoenix Manufacturing Launches Global Wholesale Collections for Every Season

925 Silver Jewelry by Phoenix Manufacturing Reveals a Series of Categories That Contribute to an Existing Catalog of Over 15,000 Designs for Businesses Globally

NEW YORK, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 925 Silver Jewelry by Phoenix Manufacturing, Thailand's leading online wholesaler and manufacturer of sterling silver jewelry, announces its extensive range of collections for businesses worldwide. As the e-commerce arm of Phoenix Manufacturing Co., LTD., the company stands at the forefront as a Wholesale Sterling Silver Jewelry Supplier with collections like Wholesale 925 Silver Rings that is affordable, fashionable silver jewelry perfect for any season or occasion.

With a growing catalog of over 15,000 designs, 925 Silver Jewelry by Phoenix Manufacturing caters to the diverse needs of jewelry businesses, especially when preparing for their spring, summer, or winter sales. The sterling silver collections feature a vast selection of necklaces, earcuffs, hoop earrings, stud earrings, bracelets, nose jewelry, pendants, and rings, among others.

Jewelry businesses looking to refresh their inventory with high-quality, trendy sterling silver pieces will find 925 Silver Jewelry by Phoenix Manufacturing an invaluable partner. The company's extensive collection, combined with its commitment to ethical business practices, factory prices, and trend forecasting, positions it as a top choice for wholesale silver jewelry sourcing.

About the Company:

The commitment of 925 Silver Jewelry by Phoenix Manufacturing extends beyond providing trendy jewelry options. Practicing responsible business ethics and maintaining premium working standards are foundational principles of the company. Regular audits by Sedex & AMFORI BSCI underscore its dedication to ensuring a safe, sustainable, and progressive work environment for its team, aligning with the highest international standards.

As the industry looks forward to the changing seasons, 925 Silver Jewelry by Phoenix Manufacturing is ready to support its clients with a diverse range of jewelry that meets the moment, whether it's for the vibrant energy of summer, the romantic allure of spring, or the cozy charm of winter.

For more information on sourcing wholesale sterling silver jewelry for your business and to view the latest collections, visit 925 Silver Jewelry by Phoenix Manufacturing's website at https://www.925silverjewelry.com/.

