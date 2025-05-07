Jewish American Insurance & Legal Professionals Association (JINLAW) Announces New Board Members

We are honored to welcome this exceptional group of professionals to our Board. Their leadership and industry knowledge will be instrumental in shaping our future programs, expanding our reach, and deepening our impact across the legal and insurance communities. -Peter Hecht Post this

The newly appointed Board Members are:

Colby Berman, Esq. , Associate at Akerman LLP

, Associate at Akerman LLP Steven Brodie, Esq. , Partner at Carlton Fields

, Partner at Carlton Fields Robert Glassman, Esq. , Partner at Panish Shea Ravipudi LLP

, Partner at Panish Shea Ravipudi LLP Jonathon Held , Founder and Executive Chairman at J.S. Held

, Founder and Executive Chairman at J.S. Held Rich Lenkov, Esq. , CEO of Sports Entertainment Risk Management and Partner at Downey & Lenkov

, CEO of Sports Entertainment Risk Management and Partner at Downey & Lenkov Miriam Mosseri , Vice President of Claims Strategy and Technical at Old Republic Insurance Group

, Vice President of Claims Strategy and Technical at Old Republic Insurance Group Derrick Mullen , Vice President, Litigation Manager, and Director of Casualty Claims at Seneca Insurance

, Vice President, Litigation Manager, and Director of Casualty Claims at Seneca Insurance Craig Silverman, Esq. , Partner at Sullivan , Papain, Block, McGrath, Coffinas & Cannavo, P.C.

"We are honored to welcome this exceptional group of professionals to our Board," said Peter Hecht, CEO and co-founder of JINLAW. "Their leadership and industry knowledge will be instrumental in shaping our future programs, expanding our reach, and deepening our impact across the legal and insurance communities."

Glen Bronstein, Chair of the Board of Directors and co-founder, commented: "When we launched JINLAW, our goal was to build a space where Jewish professionals and allies could support one another through mentorship, networking, and shared identity. The addition of these respected leaders furthers that vision and brings exciting new energy to our board."

Aileen Schwartz, a founding board member and Senior Vice President, General Counsel Americas and Chief Privacy Officer at Hill International, added: "What sets JINLAW apart is the strength of our community and our commitment to stand against all forms of hatred. These new board members not only bring top-tier credentials, but also a shared commitment to giving back and uplifting others in our field."

With this expanded leadership team, JINLAW is poised to continue its rapid growth and strengthen its role as a hub for Jewish professionals and allies seeking connection, support, and shared purpose in their careers.

For more information about JINLAW and its initiatives, visit https://jinlaw.org (https://jinlaw.org/).

Media Contact

Peter Hecht, JINLAW, 1 856-360-9676, [email protected], jinlaw.org

SOURCE JINLAW