Jewish families flock to SLS Playa Mujeres for Yeshiva Week with the launch of LIORA Kosher Dining

Kosher luxury travel is booming—Jewish families are choosing SLS Playa Mujeres all-inclusive resort including Yeshiva Week 2026.

On-property media opportunity to cover the surge of Jewish guests and families at SLS Playa Mujeres hosted by Pure Kosher Luxury by EMUNAH Travel, and the debut of LIORA Kosher Dining—a new program designed for travelers seeking premium kosher food and a top-tier resort experience in one place. Extensive entertainment including notable musicians, comedians and performing artists, including

Yechiel Jacobs, stand-up comedian

Shaindy Plotzker, Singer/Performer

Ami Kozak, singer/comedian/performer, Distant Cousins

Mendy Piamenta, DJ

Meir Green, DJ

Influencer Dalia Oziel - Jewish Singer / Content Creator

WHEN

During Yeshiva Week (mid-winter school break).

Media visits, interviews, and filming opportunities available by request throughout the week.

Mon 1/19/2025 at 8:00pmMendy Piamenta - DJ Party

Tues. 1/20/2026 at 7:45pm Shaindy Plotzker Live in Concert

Wed. 1/21/2026 at 9:00pmComedy Show with Ami Kozak

Thurs 1/22/2026 at 9:00pmMeir Green - DJ Party

Sat 1/25/2025 at 8:30pmComedy Show with Yechiel Jacobs

at 10:30pmMenda Piementa - DJ Party

WHERE

SLS Playa Mujeres

Mexico's Playa Mujeres, just 15 minutes north of Cancún

WHY IT'S NEWSWORTHY

A major travel moment: Yeshiva Week brings a wave of 100+ Jewish families to warm-weather destinations whom are choosing SLS Playa Mujeres specifically for kosher access paired with a luxury all-inclusive experience.

Extensive entertainment including notable musicians, comedians and performing artists.

A new hospitality offering: LIORA expands kosher travel options in the region with a program built for discerning guests who want both culinary standards and resort-level indulgence.

Culture + community: From family celebrations to Shabbat-friendly hospitality, SLS Playa Mujeres is becoming a hub for Jewish travelers seeking connection, comfort, and elevated service.

INTERVIEW OPPORTUNITIES

Upon availability, notable musicians, comedians and performing artists

Resort leadership on the vision behind LIORA and responding to guest demand

Rabbi Simantob Rafael Nigri, Chief Rabbi of Neve Shalom, the Jewish Community of Cancún (certifying rabbi)

Culinary team on menu design and execution in a resort setting

Upon availability - Shlomo Eli Goldberg, Founder, Emunah Travel and Hemsani Family of Pesach Luxury

Visiting guests/families (available upon consent) sharing why they chose SLS Playa Mujeres for Yeshiva Week

STORY ANGLES

Trend: "Kosher luxury travel is booming—here's why families are choosing all-inclusives now."

Travel & Food: "Inside LIORA: elevated kosher cuisine in the Mexican Caribbean."

Family Travel: "Yeshiva Week getaway: how SLS Playa Mujeres is welcoming Jewish families."

Hospitality: "How resorts are adapting to serve niche communities—without sacrificing luxury."

ABOUT LIORA

LIORA is SLS Playa Mujeres' kosher dining program created for guests who want a premium resort vacation with kosher meals available as part of their stay—designed to deliver elevated flavor, reliable standards, and a seamless guest experience.For additional information please visit https://slshotels.com/playa-mujeres/kosher-dining.

On-site coordination: Reservations: [email protected]

Concierge: [email protected]

About SLS Playa Mujeres

SLS Playa Mujeres is the first SLS all-inclusive resort, bringing the brand's signature indulgence, bold design, and playful luxury to the shores of Mexico's Playa Mujeres, just north of Cancún. Set within an exclusive gated community a few moments away from a Greg Norman-designed golf course, this luxury beachfront resort features 498 lavishly designed rooms, including swim-out options and showstopping suites with expansive terraces and rooftop Jacuzzis. A veritable wonderland, SLS Playa Mujeres features 18 distinctive restaurants and bars, a destination spa, multiple pools, a pristine white-sand beach and a private marina. An unmatched array of lifestyle and entertainment offerings invites guests to say farewell to the ordinary at a resort where friends' trips, family fun, and romantic retreats unfold in equal, extraordinary measure. https://slshotels.com/playa-mujeres.

About SLS Hotels & Residences

SLS is crafted with the luxury and elegance of a grand hotel and delivered with an extravagance and mischief that sets the stage for extraordinary experiences. Culinary artistry, theatrical interiors, and VIP treatment are at the heart of each SLS property, creating wonderlands that surprise and delight through collaborations with leading architects, aesthetes, artists, and chefs. At all times a place to see and be seen, SLS is located in some of the world's most glamorous destinations across Beverly Hills, Miami, Bahamas, Cancun, Dubai, Barcelona and Buenos Aires, with upcoming openings in Madrid and Saudi Arabia. SLSHotels.com

SLS is part of Ennismore, a creative hospitality company rooted in culture and community, with a global collective of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with purpose at their heart. Formed in 2021, Ennismore is a joint venture with Accor, which holds a majority shareholding. Ennismore.com

