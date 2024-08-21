Jewish Family and Children's Service of Greater Philadelphia Announces Retirement of President and CEO, Paula Goldstein Retirement Planned for September 1, 2025 - Comprehensive CEO Selection Underway

Goldstein comments, "This decision comes with very mixed emotions as I have treasured my time and work here at JFCS. It has been an honor to lead this incredible organization, doing so much good for the countless underserved individuals and families in our Greater Philadelphia community." Post this

During Ms. Goldstein's tenure as President and CEO, she led JFCS through a myriad of crises including the COVID-19 pandemic – during which she expanded JFCS' mental health services, food support, and financial assistance programs for the most vulnerable in our community, while maintaining all staff positions. Through the pandemic, social unrest, and the Israel-Hamas war, she maintained a laser focus on JFCS' role as part of a larger "village" of services – collaborating closely with community partners and organizations to meet individuals' and families' nuanced, ever-growing needs.

Under Paula Goldstein's leadership, JFCS strengthened its existing services and programs including a successful merger with Our Closet – now Our Closet In Your Neighborhood – providing Philadelphians in need access to basic necessities such as food and clothing. Other notable accomplishments include founding the LGBTQ Initiative, the Orthodox Services Program, the JFCS Fertility Fund: A Gift from the Heart, Camp Mariposa - a year-round program for children with a family member with drug addiction, and more. Ms. Goldstein has also led the organization in groundbreaking fundraising efforts, with highlights that include: a capital campaign of $8 million for the building of The Barbara and Harvey Brodsky Enrichment Center, securing a $1.2 million gift to launch the JFCS Financial Empowerment Center, and the creation of JFCS' Mental Health Network – raising $400,000 to provide specialty mental health services to those who otherwise would not have access.

Ms. Goldstein's accomplishments extend well beyond her programmatic and fundraising contributions to include: partnerships with Einstein Healthcare Network, Jefferson Health, and Divine Providence Village to vaccinate Holocaust Survivors, older adults, and people living with disabilities during the COVID-19 pandemic; the establishment of The Lewis Family Endowment Fund for Children with a $600,000 planned gift, The Skulsky Fund for Support During Serious Illness with a $650,000 planned gift, the establishment of a JFCS staff-run Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee; and the diversification of JFCS' Board of Directors.

Sheree Bloch, Chair of the Boards of Directors and Trustees remarks, "We are grateful to Paula for her lasting impact on JFCS and the greater Philadelphia community. Paula is a thought leader, an exemplary CEO, and a role model for social workers across the country. She leads by example –through her daily efforts to ensure our organization is as caring and efficient as possible, and her quick and decisive responses to community-wide crises. We look forward to working with her this coming year as we continue to foster strong community bonds while caring for individuals and families as they navigate life's most critical challenges."

JFCS of Greater Philadelphia has a unique and vital mission: to strengthen families and individuals across generations and cultures to achieve stability, independence, and community. JFCS provides quality social and community services across the life spectrum to enhance the lives of families, children and individuals. Guided by Jewish values, the services are available to all in the Greater Philadelphia Region.

