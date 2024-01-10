JFK Terminal One Selects Synaptic Aviation for Optimizing Ground Operations Safety, Sustainability and Efficiency

Synaptic Aviation Inc. has rolled out its cutting-edge aviation software at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), in collaboration with Terminal One Group Association.

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Synaptic Aviation Inc., a leader in artificial intelligence solutions for the aviation industry, has rolled out its cutting-edge aviation software at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), in collaboration with Terminal One Group Association.

Revolutionizing Operations: Synaptic Aviation's AI software delivers unprecedented insights into apron operations. Utilizing cameras positioned to observe ground operations, and powered by advanced algorithms and real-time data analytics, the technology accurately captures and disseminates, in real-time, vital information about ground service routines. The trial will verify for Terminal One Group Association and airlines operating at JFK Terminal One that the Synaptic Aviation software facilitates a seamless integration of streamlined airport processes and resource optimization.

Safety Enhancements: The trial at JFK Terminal One will also emphasize the capabilities of Synaptic Aviation's AI technology in identifying and proactively addressing potential safety hazards. This real-world implementation serves as a cornerstone in crafting a secure environment for all airport stakeholders, at a time when safety routines on the ground are under stress from factors like labor shortages and the retirement of experienced crews.

Sustainability Improvements: As the trial unfolds, Synaptic Aviation will demonstrate how the information captured by its system can support improved sustainability at JFK Terminal One. As Synaptic Aviation's software has proven in other airport environments, the information provided by its system can be used by Terminal One Group Association and airlines operating at JFK Terminal One to curtail carbon dioxide emissions by optimizing aircraft taxi times, reducing auxiliary power unit (APU) usage, and elevating overall ground operation efficiency—an environmentally conscious journey seamlessly aligned with sustainability goals.

Real-time Rewards for Airlines: Airlines with passenger operations at JFK Terminal One will be direct beneficiaries of Synaptic Aviation's technology, through having direct access to real-time operational insights and predictive analytics provided by Synaptic Aviation.

Media Contact

Cortney Ferretti, Marketing Director, Synaptic Aviation Inc., 1 844-505-4496, [email protected], https://www.synapticaviation.com/

SOURCE Synaptic Aviation Inc.