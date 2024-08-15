Jiant Drops "Pumpkin Chai" Limited Edition Hard Tea Flavor

Pumpkin Chai is ready to shake up your tailgate, spice up your leaf peeping, and add some edge to your apple picking. Jiant is out to prove that hard tea isn't just for lazy summer days anymore—this is a year-round contender coming for your fall festivities. Post this

"It's no secret that most pumpkin spice drinks don't contain any actual pumpkin," said Larry Haertel Jr., Jiant Co-founder. "But we've gone full throttle with real pumpkin, fresh-brewed chai and a splash of oat milk to give it that smooth, latte-like experience. I've never considered myself a pumpkin guy, but this one's got me rethinking things. It's definitely going to turn some heads."

But don't think Jiant is just here to play it safe with a typical hard tea experience. Pumpkin Chai is ready to shake up your tailgate, spice up your leaf peeping, and add some edge to your apple picking. Jiant is out to prove that hard tea isn't just for lazy summer days anymore—this is a year-round contender coming for your fall festivities.

Pumpkin Chai Hard Tea is rolling out now in 6-pack, 12 oz cans at select retailers nationwide, including Whole Foods and Sprouts. As Jiant continues to expand its reach and captivate more fans—quickly becoming one of the leading independent hard tea brands in the country—the momentum shows no signs of slowing down.

Though it may seem early for fall flavors, the excitement for Pumpkin Chai is undeniable. With its distinctive flavor and fresh take on fall beverages, Jiant's Pumpkin Chai Hard Tea is set to grab attention and delight those looking for just the right amount of seasonal swagger.

ABOUT JIANT

Founded in 2019 by college friends Larry Haertel Jr. and Aaron Telch, Jiant is proudly based in Los Angeles. Made from fresh-brewed tea and real fruit, Jiant Hard Tea offers a crisp, refreshing kick in every can. Whether someone is a hard tea enthusiast or new to the category, Jiant provides an authentic iced tea experience that blends nostalgia with modern appeal. With 7% ABV, Jiant delivers a punch while remaining smooth and effortlessly drinkable. Jiant is committed to sustainably sourced ingredients and transparency—everything in the can is on the can. As a climate-neutral brand, Jiant is dedicated to reducing its carbon footprint and crafting planet-friendly beverages that taste great. For the latest updates, visit drinkjiant.com and follow @drinkjiant on Instagram and TikTok.

