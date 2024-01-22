Steve Fechheimer: I see huge potential for Jiant, mirroring the early stages at New Belgium where a solid foundation and a spirit of innovation spurred significant growth and industry leadership. Their unique approach to hard tea is particularly noteworthy and exciting. Post this

Steve Fechheimer expresses his excitement about his new role at Jiant: "The achievements of Larry and Aaron at Jiant are truly commendable. Their dedication, innovative mindset, and resilience strongly resonate with me and my own experiences. I see huge potential for Jiant, mirroring the early stages at New Belgium where a solid foundation and a spirit of innovation spurred significant growth and industry leadership. Their unique approach to hard tea is particularly noteworthy and exciting. I'm eager to contribute to this dynamic team and steer Jiant towards a bright and prosperous future."

Fechheimer's impactful tenure as CEO of New Belgium included key milestones such as the 2019 sale to Lion, the 2021 acquisition of Bell's Brewery, and the trailblazing work to make Voodoo Ranger the largest IPA in America. His near-decade of experience at Beam Suntory, the third-largest premium spirits company globally, culminated in his role as Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer. His extensive expertise will be pivotal as Jiant seeks to broaden its market reach.

Jiant, which has rapidly emerged as the leading independent hard tea brand in California, aims for a nationwide presence while strengthening its position in existing markets. The company's dedication to quality, authenticity, and environmental responsibility is highlighted by its Climate Neutral certification and commitment to phasing out plastic from all packaging in 2024.

Jiant aspires to be a significant contributor in Flavored Malt Beverage (FMB), starting with hard tea. Jiant has set itself apart by crafting a hard tea that provides an authentic iced tea experience with substantially reduced sugar, no gluten, and real fruit. Whether you're a long-time fan of hard teas or a newcomer to the category, Jiant Hard Tea promises unbeatable refreshment that is steeped in nostalgia yet made for the modern world. At 7% ABV, it also delivers a punch while maintaining a deceptively smooth and effortlessly drinkable

With Fechheimer joining the team, Jiant is doubling down on its mission to drive consumer-centric innovation and redefine industry standards.

Aaron Telch, Jiant co-founder, shares his perspective on the company's future: "At Jiant, we have big ambitions. With a rock solid foundation already in place, we are eager to embrace the insights Steve brings to the table as we confront new challenges. His unparalleled expertise in scaling beverage brands is a game-changer for us. We're confident that with Steve's guidance, we'll not only navigate the complexities of our industry but also achieve remarkable strides in our growth and market presence.

About Jiant

Founded in 2019 by friends Larry Haertel Jr. and Aaron Telch, Jiant proudly calls Los Angeles home. As a leading ready-to-drink alcohol brand for modern consumers, Jiant is renowned for its uniquely refreshing hard tea, kombucha, and cocktail-inspired drinks crafted with fresh-brewed tea, real fruit, and botanicals. Delicious in taste and transparent in ingredients, everything that's in the can is on the can. Certified as climate neutral, Jiant is committed to combating climate change, striving to eliminate carbon emissions while producing planet-friendly beverages. Jiant is available in the U.S. via a network of top-tier distributors and retail partners such as Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Target, Kroger, Albertsons, Total Wine & More, HEB, Erewhon and Sprouts. To learn more please visit drinkjiant.com and follow along on Instagram and TikTok @drinkjiant.

Media Contact

Larry Haertel Jr., Jiant, 1 1 (424) 571-3573, [email protected], drinkjiant.com

SOURCE Jiant