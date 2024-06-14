JianTai Unveils High-Efficiency Plastic Recycling Machine to Promote Green Manufacturing

JianTai's new servo machine saves over 20% in energy consumption, setting a new standard for efficient and eco-friendly plastic recycling. Post this

The new plastic recycling machine incorporates several advanced technologies, offering increased processing capacity and energy efficiency. With a single-screw, double-stage extrusion system, the machine minimizes energy consumption while maximizing output. The 120 mm diameter screw, coupled with a 28:1 length-to-diameter ratio, ensures uniform plastic melting and efficient recycling, achieving a production capacity of up to 300 kg per hour.

Smart Operation Simplifies Production

Equipped with a PLC touchscreen control system, the new machine allows users to operate and monitor the recycling process with ease through an intuitive interface. The intelligent design not only simplifies the operation process but also significantly enhances the safety and stability of production. The machine is suitable for recycling various plastic materials, making it ideal for manufacturing plants and plastic recycling centers.

Energy-Saving Technology Delivers Dual Benefits

In addition to the standard model, JianTai has introduced an energy-saving servo machine version. This servo machine can save over 20% energy compared to traditional extruders, further reducing energy consumption during production. Moreover, the new machine features energy-efficient packaging, reducing material usage and enhancing the overall energy efficiency throughout the production chain.

High-Quality Materials Extend Equipment Lifespan

JianTai employs military-grade technology in forging high-strength screws for the new machine, ensuring stability and durability under high-load operations. Key components are made from premium stainless steel, significantly extending the machine's service life and reducing the frequency of maintenance and replacements.

Commitment to Sustainability and Green Manufacturing

JianTai is dedicated to promoting sustainability through technological innovation. The launch of the new machine is a significant step in fulfilling the company's commitment to green manufacturing. By improving recycling efficiency and reducing waste emissions, JianTai aims to work alongside industry partners to advance the development of a circular economy and contribute to global environmental protection.

Customer Feedback and Market Outlook

Customers who have already tested the machine have given high praise, noting that it not only improves the quality of recycled plastics but also effectively reduces production costs. "JianTai's new equipment has helped us find the perfect balance between environmental protection and economic efficiency," commented a manufacturing enterprise representative.

Looking ahead, JianTai plans to expand the market coverage of its plastic recycling machines, particularly in regions and industries actively pursuing sustainable development. The company will continue to innovate, providing more efficient and eco-friendly plastic recycling solutions to meet the growing market demand.

About JianTai Company

JianTai Company is a leading manufacturer of plastic recycling equipment, specializing in providing efficient and customizable plastic recycling solutions. Headquartered in Zhejiang, the company is committed to promoting sustainable development through technological innovation and high-quality service.

Media Contact

Qian Ding, JianTai, 86 17788500040, [email protected], https://jiantai.io

SOURCE JianTai