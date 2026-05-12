Jifiti and Peach Finance Partner to Deliver End-to-End Lending Infrastructure for Community and Regional Banks

The Jifiti-Peach Finance partnership enables financial institutions to deploy modern lending programs with speed while maintaining full control over the customer experience, compliance, and lifecycle operations. Post this

The two companies have already been working together for some time, to help community banks and regional banks bring new credit products to market and modernize their lending infrastructure.

"This partnership reflects how modern lending infrastructure should be built - modular, API-driven, and designed for the full lifecycle," said Eddie Oistacher, CEO at Peach Finance. "Together with Jifiti, we're enabling banks to launch faster, operate more efficiently, and scale with confidence."

"Banks today need to move quickly to give customers the financing experience they've come to expect - instant access at their moment of need, digital experiences, automated repayments," commented Yaacov Martin, CEO at Jifiti. "Our partnership with Peach Finance enables us to deliver a compliant, end-to-end solution - combining intelligent origination with a powerful servicing backbone."

The joint solution creates a seamless system across the full lending lifecycle. Jifiti's platform provides the white-labeled onboarding and loan application flows, automated origination processes, underwriting orchestration, product configuration, and merchant or digital channel integrations. Peach Finance serves as the system of record for servicing, managing the loan lifecycle from booking through repayment, reporting, and compliance. This complimentary set of capabilities enables a modular but unified system where each party operates in its strength without duplicating functionality - giving banks a best-of-breed, streamlined solution accessed through a single integration.

About Jifiti

Jifiti is a leading technology company that gives banks and lenders easy access to the technology they need to digitize, automate and modernize their lending.

With our white-label, modular platform, financial institutions can seamlessly offer their consumer or business loans at the customer's point of need, and onboard, originate and disburse funds in real time.

Jifiti is utilized by top-tier banks, community banks and enterprise brands, including Mastercard, Citizens Bank, Seattle Bank, Barclays, CaixaBank, RBC, Credit Agricole, IKEA, and others worldwide.

About Peach Finance

Peach Finance offers a modern, API-first loan management and servicing platform designed to help lenders launch and scale innovative credit products. With a highly configurable architecture - including ledger, payments, compliance, and customer servicing tools - Peach enables financial institutions to manage the full lifecycle of lending on a unified platform.

Media Contact

Maya Mason, Jifiti, 1 855-858-0600, [email protected], https://www.jifiti.com/

Adi Johnson, Peach Finance, [email protected], https://www.peachfinance.com/

SOURCE Jifiti