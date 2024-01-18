Jigowatt Announces Strategic Partnership with Rosseau for Advanced Immersion Cooling in 200MW Bitcoin Mining Operation

Jigowatt has strategically chosen Rosseau's immersion cooling technology for its remarkable power density capabilities, which outperform alternative systems by up to 100%. Post this

Michael Westhoff, CEO of Nebraska-headquartered Jigowatt, said, "Our mid-western roots play a major role in our commitment to building bitcoin mining here the right way. That includes using Rosseau's next-generation immersion cooling to eliminate water usage, while significantly reducing noise, as well as the physical footprint of our operations. We've operated other air and immersion systems in the past, but Rosseau's immersion technology provides far superior performance and better affordability—and it deploys quickly at-scale which allows us to generate revenues in a shorter period of time."

Recognizing the escalating power density of modern ASIC miners, Daniel Ott, Jigowatt's Chief Technology Officer stated, "Jigowatt has strategically chosen Rosseau's immersion cooling technology for its remarkable power density capabilities, which outperform alternative systems by up to 100%. This forward-thinking approach not only ensures future-proof infrastructure for Jigowatt, but also brings improved ASIC hardware longevity, reliability, overclocking capability, and space efficiency."

Notably, Rosseau's leadership in immersion cooling is shaping the broader computing industry. Rosseau's CTO, Rick Margerison, co-leads Immersion Cooling Requirements for the Open Compute Project, helping to define standards for traditional hyperscale data centers used by tech giants like Google, Microsoft, Meta, DELL, Intel, and more.

"We at Rosseau are thrilled to be partnered with Jigowatt; this is a union of two pioneers shaping the landscape of Bitcoin mining," said Karth Potluri, CEO at Rosseau Group. "We have always admired Jigowatt's ability to lead with innovation and execute their vision with precision. Their team's deep expertise and commitment to excellence resonate with our core values at Rosseau. We are genuinely excited to be integrating our state-of-the-art immersion cooling technology with Jigowatt's robust mining operations. Together, this collaboration is setting new industry standards and demonstrating a future where technology and sustainability go hand in hand."

Jigowatt's Chief Operating Officer, Dustin McAtee, said, "Rosseau has been incredibly receptive and adaptable when it comes to delivering a solution that is perfect for our needs. There are nuances that come with every site and being able to create a solution specific to each customer is an incredible differentiating factor."

Reflecting on the importance of teamwork and collaboration in achieving success, Michael Westhoff commented, "It takes incredibly strong teams with deep relationships to execute these large-scale projects with excellence. Our partnership with Rosseau is a testament to this, where our combined efforts and mutual commitment have led to extraordinary results for Jigowatt's customers."

About Jigowatt:

Headquartered in Nebraska, Jigowatt is at the forefront of designing, building, and operating world-class data centers in the mid-west; specializing in bitcoin mining and high-performance computing. Committed to delivering turn-key hosting solutions for clients, Jigowatt leverages next-generation immersion cooling and cutting-edge bitcoin ASICs to ensure maximum efficiency and operational performance. This approach places Jigowatt among the leaders in the industry, setting benchmarks in both technological advancement and efficient data center operations.

For Jigowatt media inquiries, please contact Daniel Ott at contact(at)jigowatt(dot)ai.

About Rosseau:

Rosseau is renowned for its scalable, power-dense, immersion cooling solutions tailored to the most challenging computing environments. Rosseau provides a complete solution including proprietary immersion cooling technology, dielectric fluid, and custom firmware, as well as services that deliver unmatched results for bitcoin mining and high-performance computing data center operators. Rosseau is also partnered with SunnySide Digital for distribution of its products to the mining and data center industry.

For Rosseau media inquiries, please contact Daniel Koff at (415) 609-0220 or dan(at)rosseau(dot)io.

Media Contact

Daniel Ott, Jigowatt, (310) 260-7901, contact@jigowatt.ai

SOURCE Jigowatt