JilaMD to Present EmpowHER: A Transformative Women's Wellness Event at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden

EmpowHER will feature expert-led discussions on menopause, sexual health, mental well-being, and longevity. The event, presented by JilaMD – a premier concierge women's health and longevity clinic founded by Dr. Jila Senemar – brings together top medical professionals, wellness leaders, and celebrity keynote speaker Tracy Anderson.
MIAMI, March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JilaMD, a premier concierge women's health and longevity clinic founded by Dr. Jila Senemar, is proud to host EmpowHER – an exclusive, daylong women's wellness event on April 5 at the Garden House & Lawn at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, 10901 Old Cutler Road, Coral Gables, Florida. BRCAStrong and FemCity – organizations dedicated to supporting women's interests, empowerment, and advocacy – have joined as community partners to engage the women they serve.
Designed to educate, uplift, and empower women, EmpowHER will feature expert-led discussions on menopause, sexual health, mental well-being, and longevity. The event brings together top medical professionals, wellness leaders, and celebrity keynote speaker Tracy Anderson.
"As women, we often prioritize everyone else's health before our own. EmpowHER is about reclaiming that power – providing education, personalized support, and real solutions in a space where women are not just heard, but truly valued," said Dr. Jila Senemar, founder of JilaMD.
"Women should not suffer in silence," added Tracy Milgram, founder of BRCAStrong. "This event will equip them with knowledge, connect them with vital resources, and empower them with the confidence to boldly advocate for their own health and well-being."
"This isn't just a conference – it's a movement redefining how women experience aging and menopause," said Violette de Ayala, founder of FemCity. "By uniting experts, advocates, and women from all walks of life, we are shifting the narrative from uncertainty to empowerment. FemCity is thrilled to support a platform that is paving the way for informed, confident, and thriving women."
Tickets & Event Details
Tickets for EmpowHER are available for purchase at EmpowHER.Ticketspice.com/EmpowHER2025. The ticket price includes:
- Breakfast, lunch & refreshments
- Full-day program with keynote speakers and expert panels
- Exclusive networking opportunities
- Luxury goody bag with premium wellness products
Expert Panels & Keynotes – Discussions by leading health experts on menopause, sexual wellness, mental health, and longevity medicine, including:
- Dr. Jila Senemar – Board-Certified OB-GYN and Menopause Specialist, JilaMD
- Tracy Anderson – Fitness pioneer & celebrity keynote speaker
- Dr. Shieva Ghofrany, MD – OB/GYN, cancer survivor, and women's health advocate
- Dr. Corinne Menn, DO – Menopause specialist & breast cancer survivor
- Dr. Rocio Salas Whalen, MD – Endocrinologist, obesity & weight management expert
- Dr. Judith Joseph, MD – Psychiatrist & mental health expert
- Dr. Tiffany Moon, MD – Anesthesiologist, entrepreneur & advocate
- Dr. Rebecca Hertel, DO – Founder of Osteopathic Midlife Health for telehealth services and menopause specialist
- Dr. Aofie O'Sullivan, MD – Founder of Portland Menopause Doc clinic and menopause specialist
- Christine Hart-Kress – Women's health nurse practitioner and menopause specialist
- Jackie Piasta – Menopause specialist, nurse practitioner, and founder of Monarch Health
- Dr. Jessica Shepherd, MD – OB-GYN specializing in menopause and Chief Medical Officer for Hers
- Gabriella Espinosa – Women's health and sexual wellness coach
- Kacy Fleming – Workplace menopause specialist
- Dr. Alicia Robbins, MD – Founder of The Elm, a boutique women's health practice in Connecticut
- Dr. Ketevan Leo, MD – Co-founder of Core Health, concierge medical practice
- Dr. Jill Waibel, MD – Dermatologist & skin health specialist
- Dr. Steven Fein, MD – Women's health hematologist and founder of Fem Infusion Center
Additional Highlights
- Interactive Sessions – Practical insights to take charge of their health.
- Networking & Community Building – Meaningful connections with like-minded women, advocates, and healthcare professionals.
- Luxury Goody Bags – Attendees will receive a curated goody bag valued at more than $250, featuring premium wellness products, including a select book on menopause, artisanal aromatherapy candles, beauty products, premium MenoWell protein bars, and more. Limited quantities of dilators, therapeutic wands, and lavender-infused heart pillows will also be included.
About JilaMD
JilaMD, located at 2735 Ponce de Leon Blvd in Coral Gables, Florida is a premier concierge women's health and longevity clinic founded by Dr. Jila Senemar. Dedicated to cutting-edge, science-backed care, JilaMD specializes in menopause, hormonal balance, and overall well-being. Learn more at jilamd.com.
Media Contact
Michelle Ayala, vdV Consulting, 1 7862086072, [email protected]
SOURCE JilaMD
Share this article