JilaMD to Present EmpowHER: A Transformative Women's Wellness Event at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden

"As women, we often prioritize everyone else's health before our own. EmpowHER is about reclaiming that power – providing education, personalized support, and real solutions in a space where women are not just heard, but truly valued," said Dr. Jila Senemar, founder of JilaMD.

"Women should not suffer in silence," added Tracy Milgram, founder of BRCAStrong. "This event will equip them with knowledge, connect them with vital resources, and empower them with the confidence to boldly advocate for their own health and well-being."

"This isn't just a conference – it's a movement redefining how women experience aging and menopause," said Violette de Ayala, founder of FemCity. "By uniting experts, advocates, and women from all walks of life, we are shifting the narrative from uncertainty to empowerment. FemCity is thrilled to support a platform that is paving the way for informed, confident, and thriving women."

Tickets & Event Details

Tickets for EmpowHER are available for purchase at EmpowHER.Ticketspice.com/EmpowHER2025. The ticket price includes:

Breakfast, lunch & refreshments

Full-day program with keynote speakers and expert panels

Exclusive networking opportunities

Luxury goody bag with premium wellness products

Expert Panels & Keynotes – Discussions by leading health experts on menopause, sexual wellness, mental health, and longevity medicine, including:

Dr. Jila Senemar – Board-Certified OB-GYN and Menopause Specialist, JilaMD

– Board-Certified OB-GYN and Menopause Specialist, JilaMD Tracy Anderson – Fitness pioneer & celebrity keynote speaker

– Fitness pioneer & celebrity keynote speaker Dr. Shieva Ghofrany , MD – OB/GYN, cancer survivor, and women's health advocate

, MD – OB/GYN, cancer survivor, and women's health advocate Dr. Corinne Menn , DO – Menopause specialist & breast cancer survivor

, DO – Menopause specialist & breast cancer survivor Dr. Rocio Salas Whalen , MD – Endocrinologist, obesity & weight management expert

, MD – Endocrinologist, obesity & weight management expert Dr. Judith Joseph , MD – Psychiatrist & mental health expert

, MD – Psychiatrist & mental health expert Dr. Tiffany Moon , MD – Anesthesiologist, entrepreneur & advocate

, MD – Anesthesiologist, entrepreneur & advocate Dr. Rebecca Hertel , DO – Founder of Osteopathic Midlife Health for telehealth services and menopause specialist

, DO – Founder of Osteopathic Midlife Health for telehealth services and menopause specialist Dr. Aofie O'Sullivan, MD – Founder of Portland Menopause Doc clinic and menopause specialist

Christine Hart-Kress – Women's health nurse practitioner and menopause specialist

– Women's health nurse practitioner and menopause specialist Jackie Piasta – Menopause specialist, nurse practitioner, and founder of Monarch Health

– Menopause specialist, nurse practitioner, and founder of Monarch Health Dr. Jessica Shepherd , MD – OB-GYN specializing in menopause and Chief Medical Officer for Hers

, MD – OB-GYN specializing in menopause and Chief Medical Officer for Hers Gabriella Espinosa – Women's health and sexual wellness coach

– Women's health and sexual wellness coach Kacy Fleming – Workplace menopause specialist

– Workplace menopause specialist Dr. Alicia Robbins , MD – Founder of The Elm, a boutique women's health practice in Connecticut

, MD – Founder of The Elm, a boutique women's health practice in Dr. Ketevan Leo , MD – Co-founder of Core Health, concierge medical practice

, MD – Co-founder of Core Health, concierge medical practice Dr. Jill Waibel , MD – Dermatologist & skin health specialist

, MD – Dermatologist & skin health specialist Dr. Steven Fein , MD – Women's health hematologist and founder of Fem Infusion Center

Additional Highlights

Interactive Sessions – Practical insights to take charge of their health.

Networking & Community Building – Meaningful connections with like-minded women, advocates, and healthcare professionals.

Luxury Goody Bags – Attendees will receive a curated goody bag valued at more than $250 , featuring premium wellness products, including a select book on menopause, artisanal aromatherapy candles, beauty products, premium MenoWell protein bars, and more. Limited quantities of dilators, therapeutic wands, and lavender-infused heart pillows will also be included.

About JilaMD

JilaMD, located at 2735 Ponce de Leon Blvd in Coral Gables, Florida is a premier concierge women's health and longevity clinic founded by Dr. Jila Senemar. Dedicated to cutting-edge, science-backed care, JilaMD specializes in menopause, hormonal balance, and overall well-being. Learn more at jilamd.com.

Media Contact

