Jill Bray Begins Second Term as ARCS Foundation National President

"I look forward to seeing our National Scholar Awards Program continue to expand and flourish in the coming year. In an era of reduced funding for scientific research, our mission has never been more important." said Bray. Post this

Among the most significant accomplishments of Bray's first term was the launch of the ARCS Foundation National Scholar Award Program. Designed to expand ARCS support into regions not currently served by ARCS chapters, the initiative enables the organization to invest in exceptional doctoral scholars conducting research in high-impact scientific fields critical to U.S. innovation, competitiveness, and national security.

The program reflects a broader organizational growth strategy championed during Bray's presidency, focused on expanding ARCS Foundation's geographic reach and strengthening support for emerging areas of scientific research. Under her leadership, the program secured its inaugural university partnership with Purdue University and established a framework for future expansion to additional research institutions across the country.

Bray also helped strengthen ARCS Foundation's visibility and influence on the national stage through expanded engagement with the Council on Competitiveness and a continued focus on cultivating strategic partnerships. These efforts have positioned ARCS as a stronger voice in conversations surrounding scientific innovation, workforce development, and the future of U.S. competitiveness.

Recognizing the importance of sustaining long-term growth and expanding support for STEM Scholars, ARCS Foundation strengthened its commitment to philanthropy during Bray's first term through the creation of a dedicated Development Director position. The strategic hire of Monica Mizzi reflects ARCS's focus on diversifying revenue streams, deepening relationships with supporters, and expanding fundraising efforts to support future generations of scientists and researchers.

Throughout her presidency, Bray has emphasized volunteer and chapter engagement, creating opportunities for members across the country to participate in meaningful conversations, share ideas, and contribute to the future direction of the organization. Her leadership has reinforced ARCS Foundation's role as a leading all-women's science philanthropy and a place where women can contribute their time, talents, and expertise in support of scientific advancement.

"I look forward to seeing our National Scholar Awards Program continue to expand and flourish in the coming year. In an era of reduced funding for scientific research, our mission has never been more important. By investing in early-career scientists and supporting them as they complete their advanced degrees, ARCS Foundation is helping to cultivate the next generation of innovators, researchers, and leaders who will strengthen the U.S. workforce," said Bray.

As she begins her second term, Bray will focus on building upon the foundation established during her first term by expanding the National Scholar Award Program, developing new university partnerships, and advancing strategic initiatives that broaden ARCS Foundation's reach and impact. Her vision is to position ARCS for continued growth while increasing support for the talented Scholars whose research and discoveries will help shape America's future.

Bray joined the ARCS Phoenix Chapter in 2016 and quickly became a leader within the organization, serving as co-chair and later chair of University Relations before becoming chapter president. During her tenure as chapter president, she led the chapter through the transition to virtual operations during the COVID-19 pandemic and established a Scholar Alumni membership category to strengthen engagement with former ARCS Scholars.

Her service at the national level has included leadership roles in University Relations, Chapter Engagement, and the Council of Presidents. She helped launch the ARCS Forward lecture series and created the Invite to Ignite Membership Challenge, initiatives designed to strengthen member engagement and support organizational growth.

Throughout her career, she has held leadership positions with numerous nonprofit organizations and has dedicated her time to causes focused on education, healthcare, and community impact.

About ARCS Foundation

ARCS Foundation is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing U.S. competitiveness by providing financial awards to academically outstanding U.S. citizens pursuing degrees in science, technology, engineering, mathematics (STEM), and medical research at leading research universities. Since 1958, ARCS Foundation has awarded more than $148 million to more than 12,000 Scholars. ARCS currently supports nearly 700 Scholars annually through 15 regional chapters across 14 states and through national initiatives that expand support to emerging areas of scientific innovation.

For more information, visit arcsfoundation.org.

Media Contact

Samantha Kilgore, ARCS Foundation, 1 706-845-9085, [email protected], https://www.arcsfoundation.org/

SOURCE ARCS Foundation