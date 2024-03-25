Jill Roth of Laffey, Bucci & Kent Named Among 'Lawyers on the Fast Track' by The Legal Intelligencer

"We congratulate Jill on this well-deserved recognition of her deeply impactful work on behalf of victims of crime," said Jeff Laffey, Co-Managing Partner. Post this

Roth is an associate with the firm's Crime Victims Team where she regularly handles cases involving sexual and physical assaults in institutional settings including boarding schools, residential treatment facilities, hospitals, universities, sports organizations, daycare centers, and churches. Roth is currently defending a client from a frivolous lawsuit filed by social media influencer Andrew Tate seeking $5 million. Tate was charged with human trafficking, rape, and organized criminal activity, and he claims that Roth's client is liable for his arrest and prosecution because she spoke out about the abuse she endured.

"I am grateful to be recognized by The Legal Intelligencer and my colleagues in the Pennsylvania legal community for my work in support of survivors," said Roth. "Our clients come to us when they are most in need of someone in their corner who can ensure that the powerful forces who wish to silence them are held accountable. I am inspired by their bravery in coming forward, and I am honored to fight for their right to be heard."

Prior to joining Laffey, Bucci & Kent, Roth served as assistant district attorney in the Major Felonies Unit at the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office, where she handled a wide variety of cases including domestic violence, aggravated assault, intimidation, and gun-point robberies. Her six-year career at the DA's office also included work in the Legislation and Policy Unit, where she collaborated with policymakers in Harrisburg on legal reforms aimed at making the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania safer. She later was deeply involved in the re-launching of the office's Conviction Review Unit.

The Pennsylvania Legal Awards honor lawyers for their impact on the Pennsylvania and Delaware legal communities and for their dedication to the profession. Winners in each category are selected by a panel of journalists drawing from decades of coverage of the local legal market and by external advisers who are knowledgeable in the field. Honorees will be recognized at an awards ceremony on May 15, 2024, at the Loews Philadelphia Hotel.

Laffey, Bucci & Kent was founded in 2009 by Jeff Laffey, Paul Bucci & Brian Kent. Each attorney brings a wealth of trial experience to the firm. Combined, attorneys at the firm have over 50 years of experience and have obtained over $750 million for their clients. In addition to crime victim injury cases, the firm handles a variety of personal injury matters including work injuries, construction accidents, defective product injuries, auto injuries and more.

