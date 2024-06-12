Jim Boeglin announces the release of 'A Recipe for Saving America's Democracy'

New book calls for the RINOS, DINOS, Independents, Liberals, and Libertarians to join forces and save the future of American democracy

FORT WAYNE, Ind., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With the 2024 United States presidential election around the corner, Jim Boeglin makes a timely return to the publishing scene with "A Recipe for Saving America's Democracy" (published by Archway Publishing).

This book is written to address the threat to American democracy that is coming from far-right extremist groups, including MAGA Republicans, white Evangelical Christians, white Christian Nationals, and white supremacists. Here, Boeglin explains how these groups are trying to replace the democratic system of government in America with an authoritarian regime led by Donald Trump. The author then proposes an antidote to this fatal threat which can come from a political alliance of responsible, caring, reasonable Americans from various political blocs, including RINOS, DINOS, Independents, Liberals, and Libertarians.

"It is imperative that centrists groups such as RINOS, DINOS, Independents, Libertarians, and Liberals unite for the purpose of defending America's democracy from these extremist groups," Boeglin states. "The importance of this common purpose far exceeds their differences of opinion on specific issues."

An excerpt from the book reads:

The ongoing Culture War is leading to a deeply divided America that is placing the centuries-old democratic system of government at risk. Families are split over politics; old friendships are severed; political factions are battling each other for control of their party; churches are splitting apart; communities are divided; entire areas of the country are identifying as either blue, or red, or "battleground" purple; incivility, disrespect, anger, hatred, bigotry, and violence are becoming the weapons of war in what appears to be the "new normal" in America.

About the Author

Jim Boeglin is a retired attorney, having practiced law in Fort Wayne, Indiana, for more than three decades. He is also the author of "The Bike Writer," "Character Building," "American Values in the Trump Era," "Seeds of Kindness in a Time of Crisis," "Discovering Kindness … in a Deeply Divided World," "Fascism in 21st Century America" and "The MAGA Manifesto." Visit jimboeglinbooks.com for more information about the author and his works.

