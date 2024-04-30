Jim Cumbee, President of Tennessee Valley Group, Achieves the Mergers & Acquisition Master Intermediary (M&AMI) Designation

Tennessee Valley Group proudly announces that Jim Cumbee, President, has been honored with the distinguished Mergers & Acquisition Master Intermediary (M&AMI) designation from M&A Source. With this certification, Jim joins a select group of professionals recognized for their extensive knowledge and experience in Mergers and Acquisitions transactions.

FRANKLIN, Tenn., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tennessee Valley Group proudly announces that Jim Cumbee, President, has been honored with the distinguished Mergers & Acquisition Master Intermediary (M&AMI) designation from M&A Source. With this certification, Jim joins a select group of professionals recognized for their extensive knowledge and experience in Mergers and Acquisitions transactions.

The M&AMI designation, regarded as one of the highest distinctions in the industry, is a testament to Jim's extensive experience in serving his lower middle market clients with dedication. To attain this recognition, he successfully met the rigorous criteria outlined by M&A Source, including:

Proof of 3 years full-time M&A deal maker experience in the past 10 years

Holding the Certified Business Intermediary® (CBI®) designation plus 20 Credit Hours of M&A Source Sponsored Coursework* or 40 Credit Hours for Non-CBIs*, or completion of the Certified Mergers & Acquisitions Professional (CM&AP) program.

Submission of 3 Transactions ≥ $5 million USD

"Business owners enter the process of selling their businesses with a high level of doubt and uncertainty. The M&AMI designation serves as a third-party assurance of expertise and competence. It assures business owners that they are working with an advisor who is experienced, knowledgeable, and committed to achieving the best outcome for their business sale and has a proven track record of success."- Jim Cumbee, President, Tennessee Valley Group

Jim Cumbee is President of Tennessee Valley Group, Inc. a retainer-based M&A advisory and transition mediation firm in Franklin, TN. Cumbee is an attorney and has an MBA from Harvard Business School. Jim is the author of "Home Run, A Pro's Guide to Selling a Business." He has a wide range of corporate and entrepreneurial experiences that make him one of the most sought-after business transition advisors in the Mid-South.

