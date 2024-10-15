Jim Cumbee, President of Tennessee Valley Group, Is a Featured Guest on the Harvard Business School Podcast, Think Big Buy Small

"Every situation is different, and every seller's motivation is somewhat different. I have to carry these objectives into finding the right buyer for each situation." - Jim Cumbee, President, Tennessee Valley Group Post this

Some business owners have worked their whole lives and they are focused on selling for the most money and the best terms. Other sellers also want their legacy to live on and protect key employees. I have to carry these objectives into finding the right buyer for each situation." - Jim Cumbee, President, Tennessee Valley Group

With extensive experience in Lower Middle Market M&A transactions, Jim has helped numerous sellers transition ownership successfully. "When you're hiring an intermediary, you've got to imagine that person across the table from a sophisticated buyer. You need somebody who has a sense of calm, a sense of confidence. That way you can be sure you're going to get the best advice."

About Tennessee Valley Group

Jim Cumbee is President of Tennessee Valley Group, Inc. a retainer-based M&A advisory and transition mediation firm in Franklin, TN. Cumbee is an attorney and has an MBA from Harvard Business School. Jim is the author of "Home Run, A Pro's Guide to Selling a Business." He has a wide range of corporate and entrepreneurial experiences that make him one of the most sought-after business transition advisors in the Mid-South.

To learn more, contact Jim Cumbee directly at (615) 390-9966.

