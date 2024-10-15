Jim Cumbee, President of Tennessee Valley Group, Is a Featured Guest on the Harvard Business School Podcast, Think Big Buy Small

Tennessee Valley Group proudly announces that its President, Jim Cumbee and his client, Greg Edwards, Founder & CEO of Onsight Healthcare, recently appeared on the Harvard Business School podcast, Think Big Buy Small. Co-hosted by Harvard professors Richard Rubach and Royce Yonkov, this podcast shares expert insights on entrepreneurship through acquisition. Mr. Cumbee and Mr. Edwards were invited to participate in the discussion to share the M&A Advisor and business owner perspectives on business acquisitions.
FRANKLIN, Tenn., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tennessee Valley Group proudly announces that its President, Jim Cumbee and his client, Greg Edwards, Founder & CEO of Onsight Healthcare, recently appeared on the Harvard Business School podcast, Think Big Buy Small. Co-hosted by Harvard professors Richard Rubach and Royce Yonkov, this podcast shares expert insights on entrepreneurship through acquisition. Mr. Cumbee and Mr. Edwards were invited to participate in the discussion to share the M&A intermediary and business owner perspectives on business acquisitions.
A JD, MBA, Jim Cumbee is an alumnus of the Harvard Business School. His involvement with the podcast was initiated when he attended a class reunion a few years ago. He sat in on a class that Rick and Royce taught about buying a business. Impressed by their lecture, Jim introduced himself to them after the class. A few months later, the professors reached out to Jim, inviting him to speak to their MBA students as a guest lecturer. This annual tradition has continued. Each time, Jim has brought a business owner/client to share valuable, real-life insights on business acquisitions.
"Every situation is different, and every seller's motivation is somewhat different.
Some business owners have worked their whole lives and they are focused on selling for the most money and the best terms. Other sellers also want their legacy to live on and protect key employees. I have to carry these objectives into finding the right buyer for each situation." - Jim Cumbee, President, Tennessee Valley Group
With extensive experience in Lower Middle Market M&A transactions, Jim has helped numerous sellers transition ownership successfully. "When you're hiring an intermediary, you've got to imagine that person across the table from a sophisticated buyer. You need somebody who has a sense of calm, a sense of confidence. That way you can be sure you're going to get the best advice."
About Tennessee Valley Group
Jim Cumbee is President of Tennessee Valley Group, Inc. a retainer-based M&A advisory and transition mediation firm in Franklin, TN. Cumbee is an attorney and has an MBA from Harvard Business School. Jim is the author of "Home Run, A Pro's Guide to Selling a Business." He has a wide range of corporate and entrepreneurial experiences that make him one of the most sought-after business transition advisors in the Mid-South.
