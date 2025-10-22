Jim Ellis Automotive Group Annual Walk-Around For U.S. Military Vets

The Jim Ellis Automotive Group has grown to 21 locations throughout the Atlanta metro market. The group has earned a reputation as an advocate for employing and supporting US military veterans. This year, their annual Jim Ellis Automotive Group's CPO Product Presentation Walk-Around competition scheduled for November 6th will be dedicated to our veterans, with military representation, and its supporters as part of the event. The walk-around competition was designed as a project to look at the sales professional's product presentation skill set on Certified Pre-owned (CPO) Vehicles. Each of the group's locations will have its best walk-around candidate represent their presentation from greeting the guest, model comparisons, and front to back of the vehicle, keeping the guest engaged. The winner of the Jim Ellis Automotive Group's CPO Product Presentation Walk Around will be judged by military and dignified guests who support our veterans.

ATLANTA, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Jim Ellis Automotive Group has grown to 21 locations throughout the Atlanta metro market. The group has earned a reputation as an advocate for employing and supporting US military veterans. This year, their annual Jim Ellis Automotive Group's CPO Product Presentation Walk-Around competition scheduled for November 6th will be dedicated to our veterans, with military representation, and its supporters as part of the event. The walk-around competition was designed as a project to look at the sales professional's product presentation skill set on Certified Pre-owned (CPO) Vehicles. Each of the group's locations will have its best walk-around candidate represent their presentation from greeting the guest, model comparisons, and front to back of the vehicle, keeping the guest engaged. The winner of the Jim Ellis Automotive Group's CPO Product Presentation Walk Around will be judged by military and dignified guests who support our veterans.