Jim Ellis Automotive Group Annual Walk-Around For U.S. Military Vets

The Jim Ellis Automotive Group has grown to 21 locations throughout the Atlanta metro market. The group has earned a reputation as an advocate for employing and supporting US military veterans. This year, their annual Jim Ellis Automotive Group's CPO Product Presentation Walk-Around competition scheduled for November 6th will be dedicated to our veterans, with military representation, and its supporters as part of the event. The walk-around competition was designed as a project to look at the sales professional's product presentation skill set on Certified Pre-owned (CPO) Vehicles. Each of the group's locations will have its best walk-around candidate represent their presentation from greeting the guest, model comparisons, and front to back of the vehicle, keeping the guest engaged. The winner of the Jim Ellis Automotive Group's CPO Product Presentation Walk Around will be judged by military and dignified guests who support our veterans.
ATLANTA, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Jim Ellis Automotive Group has grown to 21 locations throughout the Atlanta metro market. The group has earned a reputation as an advocate for employing and supporting US military veterans. This year, their annual Jim Ellis Automotive Group's CPO Product Presentation Walk-Around competition scheduled for November 6th will be dedicated to our veterans, with military representation, and its supporters as part of the event. The walk-around competition was designed as a project to look at the sales professional's product presentation skill set on Certified Pre-owned (CPO) Vehicles. Each of the group's locations will have its best walk-around candidate represent their presentation from greeting the guest, model comparisons, and front to back of the vehicle, keeping the guest engaged. The winner of the Jim Ellis Automotive Group's CPO Product Presentation Walk Around will be judged by military and dignified guests who support our veterans.
Richie Bello, one of the walk- around guests is Founder and CEO of ShopSmartAutos.com, a consumer marketplace, and the Founder of The RIchie Bello Institute of Leadership and Management, a non profit that focuses on recruitment, training and placement of US military veterans in the automotive industry. The foundation looks to recruit and train veterans in automotive sales, service and technologies needed at a dealership. "This event is truly special as it honors our military, and recognizes the Jim Ellis team for exemplary understanding of their vehicles. I am grateful for being invited to judge and speak at this event,"said Bello. The contest winner will be promoted in the local press. There's a bonus in it as well 1st place $2k, 2nd place $1500, 3rd place $1000. For more information on the Jim Ellis Automotive Group Walk-Around of November 6th, contact Brandon Hardison at 404-394-8285.
In 1971, Jim Ellis and his wife Billie opened the first Jim Ellis Volkswagen dealership in Atlanta, Georgia. Today, Jim Ellis Automotive Group has 21 dealerships in the metro Atlanta area, located in cities including Atlanta, Marietta, Kennesaw, Sandy Springs, McDonough, South Fulton, and Buford. While the group is based in Atlanta, their locations are spread across the broader metro area.
Media Contact
Jeanne fontana, Richie Bello Institute of Leadership and Management Non Profit, 1 6315214670, [email protected], https://richiebellowest.com/
SOURCE Jim Ellis Automotive Group
Share this article