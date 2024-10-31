Jim Estill Awarded Honorary Doctorate from University of Waterloo

"I am truly humbled to receive this honorary degree from the University of Waterloo," said Estill. "I hope to continue inspiring future generations to be bold, to innovate, and to lead with empathy." Post this

A successful entrepreneur and investor, Jim has backed more than 150 start-ups throughout his career. In 2015, Estill gained international recognition for sponsoring the resettlement of 50 Syrian refugee families in Canada. In honour of his philanthropic contributions, he was awarded the Order of Ontario in 2017 and the Order of Canada in 2018. In addition to this honorary degree, Jim holds a BASc in Systems Design Engineering from the University of Waterloo and an honorary Doctorate of Laws from the University of Guelph.

"Our honorary doctorates are trendsetters, disruptors, and innovators who inspire our graduates," said Dr. Vivek Goel, president and vice-chancellor of the University of Waterloo. "Their leadership and contributions in computing, mathematics, science, the humanities, and environmental studies serve as motivation to our graduates as they strive to make a positive impact on the world."

The ceremony, which took place at the University of Waterloo, gathered graduates, faculty, and community members to celebrate academic excellence and the impact of notable figures like Jim Estill. During the event, he delivered an inspiring address, encouraging graduates to embrace resilience, value time, and lead with compassion.

"I am truly humbled to receive this honorary degree from the University of Waterloo," said Estill. "I hope to continue inspiring future generations to be bold, to innovate, and to lead with empathy."

Watch Commencement Speech Here: https://youtu.be/0lzyqwJtaZk

About University of Waterloo Convocation:

For more information about the convocation ceremony and other award recipients, please visit: https://uwaterloo.ca/news/three-distinguished-individuals-be-honoured-fall-2024.

About Jim Estill:

Jim's contributions have earned him numerous accolades, including the Order of Ontario in 2017 and the Order of Canada in 2018. He also received the Everyday Heroes Award from the Global Hope Coalition in 2017 and the EY Entrepreneur of the Year in 2019. Jim's multifaceted contributions to business, technology, and humanitarian efforts have resonated across Canada and beyond, uplifting those around him and inspiring others to engage in acts of service. Learn more here: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jimestill/

About Danby:

Since 1947, Danby has been at the forefront of innovative appliance design for consumers and businesses. The company's mission is to deliver smart, stylish solutions that simplify life at home and enhance operations in commercial settings. We are committed to quality, efficiency, affordability, and offering products that are built to last. Learn more here: https://www.danby.com/

Media Contact:

Meaghan Wilkinson, VP of Marketing at Danby

[email protected]

519-837-0920 x1514

Media Contact

Meaghan Wilkinson, Danby, 519-837-0920 x1514, [email protected], https://www.danby.com/

SOURCE Danby