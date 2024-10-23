Jim Estill Honoured with King Charles III Coronation Medal

Danby is proud to announce that Jim Estill, owner and CEO of Danby Appliances, has been awarded the prestigious King Charles III Coronation Medal, a significant recognition of his outstanding contributions to doing the right thing as an entrepreneur and philanthropist.

The King Charles III Coronation Medal was established to commemorate the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III and recognizes individuals who have made exceptional contributions to their communities. Recipients of this medal are celebrated for their dedication, leadership, and unwavering support in promoting the well-being of others.

"I am deeply honoured to receive the King Charles III Coronation Medal," said Jim. "This recognition is not just a personal achievement but a tribute to everyone who has supported and collaborated with me throughout my journey. Together, we have worked towards creating a better future for our community."

A passionate humanitarian, Jim's dedication to his community is unwavering. Over the years he has generously supported a wide range of organizations, including hospitals, food banks, and homeless and marginalized communities. Jim sponsored and helped to resettle hundreds of refugee families in Canada and launched Circle Home Charity and furniture bank in Guelph, Ontario to support newcomers.

Jim's contributions have earned him numerous accolades, including the Order of Ontario in 2017 and the Order of Canada in 2018. He also received the Everyday Heroes Award from the Global Hope Coalition in 2017 and the EY Entrepreneur of the Year in 2019. Jim's multifaceted contributions to business, technology, and humanitarian efforts have resonated across Canada and beyond, uplifting those around him and inspiring others to engage in acts of service.

The King Charles III Coronation Medal was presented at a ceremony on October 17, 2024, at The River Run Centre in Guelph, Ontario.

About the King Charles III Coronation Medal:

The Coronation Medal was created to mark the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III, which took place on May 6, 2023. It is the first Canadian commemorative medal to mark a coronation. The Office of the Secretary to the Governor General is responsible for administering the King Charles III Coronation Medal program. The medal will be awarded to 30,000 deserving individuals. Partner organizations will nominate and present medals to individuals who meet the medal's eligibility criteria. The list of partners was developed by the Government of Canada. https://www.gg.ca/en/honours/canadian-honours/directory-honours/commemorative-medals/king-charles-iii-coronation-medal#toc2

About Danby:

Since 1947, Danby has been at the forefront of innovative appliance design for consumers and businesses. The company's mission is to deliver smart, stylish solutions that simplify life at home and enhance operations in commercial settings. We are committed to quality, efficiency, affordability, and offering products that are built to last. https://www.danby.com/

About Circle Home:

Circle Home Furniture Bank, an integral part of Circle Home Charity, is dedicated to supporting newcomers to Canada by providing essentials needed to help them create their first Canadian home. The charity's aim is to create a warm and welcoming environment for those coming from war torn homes they have had to flee.

https://www.circlehomecharity.ca/

