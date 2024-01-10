Jim Estill, Owner of Danby Appliances, Acquires Arctic Snowplows; Preserving The Identity Of Another Canadian-Owned Manufacturing Company

"The Estill corporate structure continues to grow in the manufacturing space. I am excited to have Arctic Snowplows, a 50+ year old Canadian company, as part of the portfolio, and growing the Arctic team's legacy." - Jim Estill Post this

"The Estill corporate structure continues to grow in the manufacturing space. I am excited to have Arctic Snowplows a 50+ year old Canadian company as part of the portfolio, and growing the Arctic team's legacy," said Jim Estill. "There are economies of scale in the manufacturing space that can be realized by bringing under one house. Many synergies can be realized through learning and collaboration. We are excited about the best practices and growth that are to be recognized as we continue to grow organically and through acquisition," noted Estill.

As part of this acquisition, is the appointment of Mike Schulz as President of Arctic Snowplow. With over 30 years of sales and sales management experience, Schulz brings with him extensive knowledge on growing brands and driving sales execution across North America. Most recently as head of North American consumer sales at Danby Appliances, he will be overseeing the day-to-day operations, bringing stewardship and servant leadership to Arctic Snowplows, ensuring continued growth and success. "I look forward to working with the Arctic Team to grow and continue to foster a culture of servant leadership and teamwork to grow nationally", said Mike Schulz, incoming President of Arctic Snowplows.

Arctic Snowplow, as part of the Estill company portfolio, is committed to maintaining the high standards of quality, customer service, and innovation that they are known for, solidifying their positions as leaders in the industry. The Estill corporate structure is led by Jim Estill, and is made up of these Canadian companies; Danby Appliances, DDE Media, Valcom and most recently Arctic Snowplow. The acquisition was advised by Don McKinnon of Ernst & Young Orenda.

About Jim Estill:

Jim Estill is a prominent Canadian entrepreneur and philanthropist known for his successful leadership of a diverse portfolio of companies. His commitment to business, innovation and community engagement has earned him recognition as a visionary in the Canadian business landscape.

