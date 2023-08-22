Jim Estill, Owner of Danby Appliances Acquires Valcom, Empowering Stand-Alone Manufacturing Business

"This acquisition aligns with our strategic vision to expand our presence in the manufacturing sector while honouring the unique strengths and identity of Valcom. We are excited about the opportunities it brings and the mutual growth we can achieve." Tweet this

Valcom has a well-established reputation for excellence in engineering, manufacturing, and consulting; consistently delivering superior products and exceptional customer service. By acquiring Valcom, Estill recognizes the value of its expertise, resources, and customer relationships.

"We are thrilled to welcome Valcom into the Estill family as a stand-alone business," said Jim Estill. "This acquisition aligns with our strategic vision to expand our presence in the manufacturing sector while honouring the unique strengths and identity of Valcom. We are excited about the opportunities it brings and the mutual growth we can achieve."

As part of this acquisition, is the appointment of Howard Tuffnail, as President of Valcom, who brings over 30 years of extensive leadership experience, as a hands-on finance and operations executive that has delivered value by driving financial performance, leading teams, and managing operations. He is joining the company's strong and dynamic leadership team to oversee and collaborate on all day-to-day operations, ensuring continued growth and success.

"We are confident that Howard will lead the team with a collaborative spirit, fostering a culture of excellence and teamwork and help us take the company to the next level," said Estill. "With a proven track record, Howard brings a wealth of experience and expertise to Valcom. With his dynamic leadership style, strategic thinking, and passion for driving innovation and growth, makes him an excellent fit to lead the company into the next phase of development."

Valcom, as with all Estill companies, is committed to maintaining the high standards of quality, customer service, and innovation that they are known for, solidifying their positions as leaders in the industry.

About Jim Estill:

Jim Estill is a prominent Canadian entrepreneur and philanthropist known for his successful leadership of a diverse portfolio of companies. His commitment to business, innovation and community engagement has earned him recognition as a visionary in the Canadian business landscape.

