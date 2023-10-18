Jim Hinton, Former CEO of Baylor Scott & White Health, Joins Kontakt.io's Healthcare Advisory Board

"The opportunity to advise Kontakt.io was an amazing fit for my professional mission to make healthcare better," said Jim Hinton. "This company is genuinely committed to improving operational efficiency, reducing the burden on nurses and other staff, and enabling patient-centered care." Tweet this

Hinton's impressive career spans more than three decades, with a notable 21-year term as the President and CEO of Presbyterian Healthcare Services, New Mexico's largest healthcare provider, before joining Baylor Scott & White Health. In 2014, he chaired the Board of Trustees of the American Hospital Association, a prominent advocacy and public policy organization representing nearly 5,000 hospitals and healthcare providers.

"Jim Hinton's remarkable vision about healthcare is a tremendous asset for Kontakt.io," commented Philipp von Gilsa, CEO of Kontakt.io. "With his guidance and profound industry experience, we are poised to extend our reach to health systems and make a significant impact on staff and patients through digital transformation."

For more information about Kontakt.io's healthcare solutions, please visit kontakt.io/solutions-healthcare.

About Kontakt.io

Kontakt.io is a leader in Inpatient Journey Analytics. By understanding how patients and equipment move through the care delivery process, we uncover waste, optimize workflows, streamline capacity, and help your staff and patients feel seen and valued. Using AI, IoT, and RTLS, we enable responsive health systems that anticipate and adapt to constantly changing operational and human needs. Since 2013, Kontakt.io has provided solutions to +32,000 end users, delivered via +1,200 partners, and deployed +4 million IoT devices in the field.

