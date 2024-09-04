Jim Jones and Daniel Gamble Officially Announce the Public Launch of 'SneakyLinks' Social Media App Following Exclusive Debut at Invest Fest 2024

Rapper Jim Jones and investor Daniel Gamble officially unveil 'SneakyLinks', the game-changing social media app, now available to the public after its exclusive debut at Invest Fest 2024. Discover how 'SneakyLinks' is set to revolutionize online connections.

ATLANTA, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After an exclusive debut at Invest Fest 2024, iconic rapper Jim Jones and renowned investor Daniel Gamble are excited to officially announce the public launch of SneakyLinks, the groundbreaking social media app set to revolutionize how people connect online. This announcement marks the official introduction of SneakyLinks to the global audience, following its initial reveal at one of the most anticipated events in business and culture.

SneakyLinks is designed to offer users a unique and personalized social media experience, whether for business networking, friendship, or romance. The app's standout feature—a mood-setting function—allows users to tailor their interactions based on their current vibes, creating a dynamic and versatile platform that adapts to the needs of its users.

On August 24, 2024, SneakyLinks was unveiled to a select audience of tech enthusiasts, investors, and influencers at Invest Fest 2024. This exclusive event provided attendees with a first look at the app's innovative features and set the stage for its broader public release. Jim Jones, known for his entrepreneurial spirit and ability to stay ahead of cultural trends, expressed his enthusiasm about the official public launch. "We've kept SneakyLinks under wraps until we were ready to deliver something truly special," says Jones. "Now that the world knows what SneakyLinks is all about, we're excited to see how people everywhere will start using it to connect in ways that feel authentic and meaningful."

Investor Daniel Gamble added, "The response from our initial launch at Invest Fest was incredible. Now, we're thrilled to extend SneakyLinks to the public, giving everyone the opportunity to experience a new standard in social media."

The exclusive launch was followed by "Toast to Black Excellence," an event hosted by Jim Jones and Love & Hip Hop reality star, Khaotic. The celebration, presented by Luc Belaire, honored the achievements of Black entrepreneurs, creatives, and leaders, while also showcasing live performances and exclusive demos of the SneakyLinks app.

"This wasn't just about launching an app; it was about celebrating our culture and the incredible contributions of our community," said Jones. "Now, as we open SneakyLinks to the world, we're proud to continue that celebration by inviting everyone to join the movement by sharing the news and downloading at sneakylinks.com."

About Jim Jones

Jim Jones is a rapper, entrepreneur, and cultural icon, known for his contributions to the music industry as a member of The Diplomats (Dipset) and his ventures in fashion, media, and business. With a career spanning over two decades, Jones continues to influence and innovate across multiple industries.

About Daniel Gamble

Daniel Gamble is a seasoned investor and entrepreneur with a strong background in tech and entertainment. His strategic investments and partnerships have led to the success of multiple high-profile projects, and he continues to be a driving force behind innovative ventures in the digital space.

About SneakyLinks

SneakyLinks is a revolutionary social media app designed to foster authentic connections across various facets of life. Whether for business, friendship, or romance, SneakyLinks offers a unique, mood-based interaction experience that sets it apart from traditional social networking platforms.

Media Contact

Tiffany Lewis, Tru Brand Media, 1 470-954-3045, [email protected]

