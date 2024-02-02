Jim Larkin, COO of MurLarkey Distilled Spirits, Assumes Chairmanship of Prince William County Virginia Tourism Advisory Board

The Prince William County Virginia Tourism Advisory Board proudly announced the election of Jim Larkin, Chief Operating Officer of MurLarkey Distilled Spirits, as its new Chairman.

BRISTOW, Va., Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Prince William County Virginia Tourism Advisory Board proudly announced the election of Jim Larkin, Chief Operating Officer of MurLarkey Distilled Spirits, as its new Chairman on Wednesday, January 31, 2024. In this esteemed position, Mr. Larkin will play a pivotal role in guiding the board's efforts to promote and enhance tourism initiatives within the region.

As a seasoned professional in the spirits industry, Jim Larkin brings a wealth of expertise and a deep commitment to the local community. His leadership at MurLarkey Distilled Spirits has been marked by innovation and dedication to quality, making him an ideal candidate to lead the Tourism Advisory Board.

Prince William County is a destination known for its rich history, vibrant cultural scene, and diverse attractions. The Tourism Advisory Board plays a crucial role in shaping and implementing strategies to showcase the county's unique offerings to visitors from near and far.

Mr. Larkin expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to serve as Chairman, stating, "I am honored to take on this role and work alongside the talented individuals on the Tourism Advisory Board. Prince William County has so much to offer, and I am excited to contribute to the continued growth of tourism in our community."

Under Mr. Larkin's guidance, the Tourism Advisory Board will focus on developing collaborative initiatives with local businesses, community organizations, and government entities to further elevate the county's profile as a premier destination. His vision includes creating new partnerships and leveraging existing resources to enhance the overall visitor experience.

About MurLarkey

Established in 2013 by brothers Michael ("Mike") and James ("Jim") Larkin and their cousin Thomas ("Tom") Murray, MurLarkey Distilled Spirits is a family-owned business that exclusively uses Virginia-grown corn, rye, and barley to produce award-winning spirits, reflecting the founders' Irish heritage. Led by CEO Tom Murray, COO Jim Larkin, Master Distiller George "Papi" Zwetkow, and Head Distiller Kevin Szady, MurLarkey has garnered numerous national and international awards for their spirits and visitor experience.

Since its inception, MurLarkey Distilled Spirits has challenged conventions in the spirits industry. Pioneering an all-natural method which has become the standard-bearer for the craft industry, MurLarkey Distilled Spirits consistently delivers a diverse range of handcrafted, award-winning spirits

MurLarkey takes pride in its commitment to using only the finest, all-natural Virginia-grown grains in spirit production, ensuring that every product bearing the MurLarkey name adheres to the highest quality standards.

For further information about MurLarkey, including product specifications and press-ready photos, please contact Nicole Murray at [email protected] or visit www.murlarkey.com.

