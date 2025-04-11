Jim Magazine Transitions to Of Counsel at Magazine & Light Law Group as Benjamin Light and Michael Wyatt Take the Helm at New Firm, Light & Wyatt

Magazine & Light Law Group, a premier personal injury law firm in Clearwater, Florida, announces a significant leadership transition.

CLEARWATER, Fla., April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Magazine & Light Law Group, a premier personal injury law firm in Clearwater, Florida, announces a significant leadership transition. After 30 years as a board-certified trial attorney and a pillar in the legal community, Jim Magazine will transition to an Of Counsel role, entrusting the firm's future to his longtime partners, Benjamin Light and Michael Wyatt.

Jim Magazine has built a reputation for excellence in trial advocacy, securing justice for clients throughout his distinguished career. His leadership and dedication have shaped the firm into a trusted name in personal injury law. While stepping back from daily operations, Magazine remains committed to supporting the firm and its clients in an advisory capacity.

"Handing over the firm to Ben and Mike is a proud moment for me," said Magazine. "They are exceptional lawyers who share the same passion for justice that has driven my career. I have full confidence in their ability to continue our tradition of fighting for the injured and providing top-tier legal representation."

Benjamin Light and Michael Wyatt, both experienced trial attorneys, have played integral roles in the firm's success. As the newly named partners, they will lead Light & Wyatt into its next chapter, reinforcing its commitment to aggressive advocacy, client-focused representation, personal attention to detail, and community service. The team is off to a good start. They won their first trial together in Pasco County and anticipate many more verdicts to come.

"We are honored to carry forward the legacy Jim has built," said Light. "His mentorship and leadership have been invaluable, and we look forward to upholding the high standards he set."

Michael Wyatt added, "Our mission remains the same—to fight for justice and deliver outstanding results for our clients. With Jim's continued guidance, we're excited about the future of the firm."

Light & Wyatt will continue to serve clients across Florida, focusing on motor vehicle injury, slip and fall injury, wrongful death, and other catastrophic injury cases.

Media Contact

Elizabeth Magazine, Lawthentic Consulting, 1 847-682-7419, [email protected], https://lawthenticconsulting.com/

SOURCE Magazine & Light Law Group