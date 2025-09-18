Jim McGrann, Advancing Eyecare, Named as the 2026 Prevent Blindness Person of Vision Award Recipient

"The Prevent Blindness Person of Vision Gala offers Vision Expo attendees the opportunity to meet and network with leaders in the vision industry and beyond," said Matthew MacDonald, president of EyeMed Vision, and chair-elect of the Prevent Blindness Board of Directors. Post this

"Jim McGrann exemplifies service and dedication," said Jeff Todd, president and CEO of Prevent Blindness. "He is a passionate ambassador for Prevent Blindness and has helped guide our organization through years of growth as we increase our impact on the vision and eye health of those across the country."

McGrann has more than 40 years of experience in business and the vision industry. He began his career as a management consultant with Accenture, PwC, and IBM Global Services, and was a partner at Ernst & Young. He has also had leadership positions at Professional Eye Care Associates of America (PECAA), Percept Corp., Marchon, VSP Global and VSP Vision Care. He serves on the board of directors at National Vision and previously served on the board of directors at both Keplr Vision and Ocuco. McGrann holds a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering from Columbia University.

Currently, McGrann is serving as Vice Chair of The Vision Council, and the Chair of the Prevent Blindness Board of Directors, with his board term concluding in November of this year. Additionally, he has been a tireless volunteer for the organization for many years, serving on the Prevent Blindness Finance Committee and various event committees, including the Swing Fore Sight golf outings and past Person of Vision galas.

Maureen Cavanagh, Advancing Eyecare, is once again serving as the 2026 Prevent Blindness Person of Vision Committee Chair. To date, additional committee members include Marge Axelrad, editorial director emeritus, Vision Monday (VM); Deb Bulken, Luxottica Wholesale; Marc Ferrara, Jobson Medical Information; Bart Foster, BusinessOutside; Dr. Justin Manning, PECAA; Jamie Shyer, Zyloware Eyewear; Andy Skitmore, Marchon; and Kristen Tischler, Advancing Eyecare.

"The Prevent Blindness Person of Vision Gala offers Vision Expo attendees the opportunity to meet and network with leaders in the vision industry and beyond," said Matthew MacDonald, president of EyeMed Vision, and chair-elect of the Prevent Blindness Board of Directors. "We invite everyone to join us for a wonderful evening celebrating Jim, his contributions to the vision industry and his leadership at Prevent Blindness."

For more information, including sponsorship opportunities, Person of Vision Award committee volunteer opportunities, and tickets, please contact Albert Muci at [email protected], or visit PreventBlindness.org/personofvision.

