Jim Whitman, NACDS SVP of Member Programs & Services, Announces Retirement After Nearly Five Decades of Service

It has always been about the members and committing whole-heartedly to their success. Our entire team shares this core belief and commitment, and I am enthusiastic about the future of our industry and the critical role of NACDS within it. Post this

A native of Cleveland, Ohio – a city that has been home to pharmacy, retailer, and supplier legends and NACDS icons throughout the Association's 92-year history – Whitman has been fundamental to NACDS' journey, blending respect for its heritage with a vision for the future. He and the Member Programs and Services team consistently have elevated NACDS events with cutting-edge programming and entertainment, building the Regional Chain Conference, developing and launching in 2013 the popular and effective Total Store Expo (TSE), and stewarding the NACDS Annual Meeting as a top-to-top venue with one-of-a-kind importance.

NACDS President and CEO Steven C. Anderson said: "When it comes to the singular importance of the membership, Jim has served in many ways as the conscience of the Association. His relentless pursuit of excellence in member service for chains and suppliers has set the standard in our industry and throughout the entire trade association community. He, along with his NACDS team, have created premier platforms for networking and for business growth. Jim has demonstrated amazing leadership in cultivating NACDS' members-first ethos. We celebrate Jim – and most important to Jim, NACDS will carry on the legacy that he has dedicated his career to building."

Reflecting on his career, Whitman remarked, "Aside from my family, serving NACDS has been the most fulfilling and rewarding aspect of my life. In fact, this industry has become like family to me – and to Karen and our two daughters, Lindsay and Dana. It has always been about the members and committing whole-heartedly to their success. The relationships we have forged and the milestones we have achieved together through NACDS are truly extraordinary. Our entire team shares this core belief and commitment, and I am enthusiastic about the future of our industry and the critical role of NACDS within it. I have been fortunate to work throughout my career with remarkable NACDS Presidents, dedicated industry leaders, talented professionals, and an exceptional NACDS team. Our industry and this association will remain an important part of me, and I am extremely grateful for the close friendships made and the opportunities to make a positive contribution to the NACDS members. I look forward to the upcoming NACDS Annual Meeting, to staying in close touch and embarking on new adventures and journeys."

Photos of Jim are available for media use.

Media Contact

Chris Krese, National Association of Chain Drug Stores, 703-837-4650, [email protected], www.NACDS.org

SOURCE National Association of Chain Drug Stores