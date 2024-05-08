Jimboy's Tacos celebrates seven decades of Parmesan-dusted goodness

My grandfather Jim 'Jimboy' Knudson set up a small beachside trailer in Lake Tahoe back in 1954, and now 70 years later, we are humbled by the unwavering support of our loyal customers. Post this

"My grandfather Jim 'Jimboy' Knudson set up a small beachside trailer in Lake Tahoe back in 1954, and now 70 years later, we are humbled by the unwavering support of our loyal customers who have transformed Jimboy's Tacos into the beloved staple it is today," said Erik Freeman, CEO of Jimboy's Tacos and grandson of founder Jim "Jimboy" Knudson.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF JIMBOY'S TACOS' STORY:

1954: Founder Jim "Jimboy" Knudson introduces the iconic Original Ground Beef Taco dusted with Parmesan cheese, in a small trailer alongside Kings Beach in Lake Tahoe , CA.

in , CA. 1958: With the overwhelming support of the community, Jimboy's Tacos put down more permanent roots in Tahoe, establishing a quaint building nearby.

1968: Marking one of the first franchising concepts in the nation, Knudson took a leap and expanded beyond the Tahoe area, a bold move that blossomed into a network of over 40 locations throughout California and Nevada .

and . 1983: "Jimboy" and his wife retired, leaving the family business to their son Scott Knudson while they pursued their next venture: creating the world's best chili.

while they pursued their next venture: creating the world's best chili. 1987 & 2006: Margaret and Jim Knudson win the International Chili Society Cookoff in respective years.

win the International Chili Society Cookoff in respective years. 2024: Jimboy's Tacos celebrates 70 years of fresh ingredients and a taco that is dusted with a liberal coating of grated parmesan cheese.

The .70 cent ground beef taco promotion is available every day through the end of May, with a $5 minimum order, at participating restaurants. The offer can be redeemed in person, or through the Jimboy's Tacos app and website, using the code "70ANNIVERSARY". This deal is limited to one redemption a day, per customer. No cash value. Not valid with other offers or promotions.

For more information on Jimboy's Tacos and to join Jimboy's Taco Nation Loyalty Members program, visit JimboysTacos.com.

About Jimboy's Tacos

Jimboy's Tacos began its flavorful journey in 1954 as a humble food trailer in Lake Tahoe, CA, when founder "Jimboy" Knudson introduced his iconic Original Ground Beef Taco dusted with Parmesan cheese. Celebrating 70 years of delicious tradition, Jimboy's has expanded to over 40 locations across California and Nevada. Committed to using fresh, premium ingredients cooked in small batches for maximum flavor, Jimboy's Tacos invites you to experience a taste of The Original American Taco™. Welcome to the Fold. For more information, visit JimboysTacos.com.

Media Contact

Leena Ibrahim, https://jimboystacos.com/, 916-285-9835, [email protected], https://jimboystacos.com/

SOURCE Jimboy’s Tacos