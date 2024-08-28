Jimmy Studzinski Joins the Xite Practice Sales Team as a VP of Acquisitions in Houston, TX

"We are thrilled to welcome Jimmy to the Xite team," said Tommy Newton, Principal of Xite Post this

Jimmy's excellence in performance has been recognized with numerous prestigious awards, including multiple President's Club honors, a Pinnacle Award, and various National and Regional Sales contests. His commitment to excellence and mentorship is further highlighted by his selection as a National Field Sales Training Ambassador on several occasions.

Known for his consultative, needs-based approach, Jimmy excels at identifying gaps in customers' practices, earning their trust through his deep expertise, and delivering real-world solutions that transform practices and enhance patient experiences. The technology integrations he has spearheaded have consistently resulted in strong returns on investment, increased efficiency, and improved patient outcomes. However, the most rewarding aspect of his career has been the relationships he has built with healthcare professionals across the industry.

At Xite, Jimmy will leverage his extensive analytical background, robust healthcare network, and history of success to assist doctors in navigating the sale of their practices. Utilizing Xite's exclusive tools and resources, he is committed to delivering exceptional results and guiding clients through these critical transitions.

Jimmy's roots are in Sugar Land, TX, and he holds both Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Texas Tech University. After spending 18 years in Austin, TX, and 7 years in Charlotte, NC, Jimmy has returned to his home city of Houston, TX. He is supported by his wife, Destiny, and their two sons—Cameron, who is currently in his third year of Medical School at Texas Tech, and Walker. The family also includes their beloved miniature English Bulldog, Bigly.

In his free time, Jimmy enjoys following Texas Tech and Houston sports teams, scuba diving, swimming, cycling, and exploring tropical beaches, particularly in Cabo. He is also an avid enthusiast of UTV/RZR trail riding, pickleball, and hiking in the mountains in search of waterfalls. His diverse interests keep him engaged and motivated, both personally and professionally.

About Xite

Xite is a national leader in healthcare real estate and practice sales, with an established reputation for exclusively representing doctors since 2013. With a transaction volume surpassing $1 billion, Xite's expertise spans practice sales, start-ups, brokerage, demographics, development, and project management. The company is dedicated to empowering healthcare professionals, helping them thrive as entrepreneurs and practice owners. By leveraging evidence-based data and deep industry knowledge, Xite's dedicated team ensures a seamless journey in all real estate endeavors, from office space selection and complex construction projects to strategic practice transitions, maximizing value every step of the way.

For more information about Xite and its services, please visit Xite.

Travis Shafer, Xite Healthcare Real Estate and Practice Sales, 1 214-306-4555

