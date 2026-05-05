Jindal Healthcare Rebrands as Anka to Pioneer Execution AI in Revenue Cycle Management

Jindal Healthcare rebrands as Anka, launching an AI-native Execution Platform to automate revenue recovery for hospitals, countering payer denials and securing financial continuity for rural healthcare providers across the United States.
HOUSTON, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jindal Healthcare, a veteran leader in healthcare revenue cycle, today announced its rebranding to Anka. The transition signals the company's evolution into an AI-native Execution Platform designed to automate revenue recovery for mid-market healthcare organizations, Rural healthcare providers and Physician Groups.
Rural hospitals and independent physician groups are absorbing a crisis that the system's largest players can afford to weather. Hospitals collectively spend an estimated $20 billion annually just contesting payer denials - a tax on care delivery that falls hardest on those with the fewest administrative resources. 81% of clinicians in rural communities' report that insurer administrative requirements have directly reduced the quality of care their patients receive. Anka is built for the providers who can't afford to lose this fight.
"The administrative burden isn't just a nuisance anymore; it's a threat to clinical continuity," said Madhav Garg, CEO of Anka. "We chose the name Anka - inspired by the symbol for life - because our mission is to ensure the financial life of healthcare providers and rural hospitals remains unbroken. We aren't just another 'intelligence' dashboard. We are the execution layer that fights back against automated denials and ensures providers are paid for every life they treat."
Unlike traditional Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) tools that merely flag errors, Anka operates as an execution layer. It sits on top of existing EHR and billing systems to autonomously resolve AR that typically goes uncollected. Key performance benchmarks include:
- 68.4% Overturn Rate: Achieving industry-leading recovery on complex denials.
- <2 Minute Appeals: Reducing manual labor from 20 minutes to under two minutes of autonomous execution.
- Leakage Prevention: Targeting the 18.7% denial leak and 11% underpayment leak.
A Shield for the Safety Net: With 2026 Medicaid redetermination mandates and funding freezes putting community hospitals at risk of closure, Anka's "Human-in-the-Loop" AI offers a mission-critical defense. By automating the recovery of underpayments and unpaid claims, Anka provides the margin necessary for safety-net providers to remain operational despite shrinking government reimbursements.
Media Contact
Pravin K, Anka - A Jindal Healthcare Company, 91 9769378150, [email protected], https://ankahealth.ai/
SOURCE Anka - A Jindal Healthcare Company
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