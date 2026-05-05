Jindal Healthcare Rebrands as Anka to Pioneer Execution AI in Revenue Cycle Management

"Administrative burden is a threat to clinical continuity," said Madhav Garg, CEO of Anka. "Anka - inspired by the symbol for life - ensures the financial life of providers remains unbroken. We are the execution layer that fights denials and ensures providers are paid for every life they treat." Post this

"The administrative burden isn't just a nuisance anymore; it's a threat to clinical continuity," said Madhav Garg, CEO of Anka. "We chose the name Anka - inspired by the symbol for life - because our mission is to ensure the financial life of healthcare providers and rural hospitals remains unbroken. We aren't just another 'intelligence' dashboard. We are the execution layer that fights back against automated denials and ensures providers are paid for every life they treat."

Unlike traditional Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) tools that merely flag errors, Anka operates as an execution layer. It sits on top of existing EHR and billing systems to autonomously resolve AR that typically goes uncollected. Key performance benchmarks include:

68.4% Overturn Rate: Achieving industry-leading recovery on complex denials.

<2 Minute Appeals: Reducing manual labor from 20 minutes to under two minutes of autonomous execution.

Leakage Prevention: Targeting the 18.7% denial leak and 11% underpayment leak.

A Shield for the Safety Net: With 2026 Medicaid redetermination mandates and funding freezes putting community hospitals at risk of closure, Anka's "Human-in-the-Loop" AI offers a mission-critical defense. By automating the recovery of underpayments and unpaid claims, Anka provides the margin necessary for safety-net providers to remain operational despite shrinking government reimbursements.

Media Contact

Pravin K, Anka - A Jindal Healthcare Company, 91 9769378150, [email protected], https://ankahealth.ai/

SOURCE Anka - A Jindal Healthcare Company