Jivox Announces IQ DaVinci For Direct Advertising: A Single Workflow To Launch Campaigns On Multiple Retail Media Networks In Under 5 Minutes

"Back in September we outlined our vision to revolutionize the commerce media landscape with the industry's first self-serve platform for dynamic creative generation & optimization for commerce marketing," said Diaz Nesamoney, Founder & CEO of Jivox, "today, we're excited to bring the benefits of IQ DaVinci to advertisers, such as CPG brands, who can replace time-consuming managed service workflows for each retail media network, with 5-minute campaign activation"

With eMarketer forecasting US ad spend to grow by 135% between 2023 and 2027, it's clear that retail media has the potential to become the third largest media format after search and social media. However marketers today are facing hurdles to capitalize on this due to slow, disjointed activation across multiple retail media networks and limitations to creative flexibility; with a 2023 Merkle report calling out creative capabilities as a priority brands are looking for.

Jivox IQ DaVinci For Advertisers is a single workflow that puts media teams in the driving seat with new capabilities designed to keep commerce media creative on-brand and on-track to deliver ROI:

Unify commerce marketing activation with a single product catalog and easy-to-use workflow across multiple retail media networks. "We are thrilled to offer an integration with Salsify's Product Experience Management (PXM) platform to enable brands to take a centralized source of product content and combine that with a single activation workflow to deliver campaigns across retailers." adds Nesamoney. This also unlocks non-endemic use cases for brands who want to advertise on retail media but don't stock their products at the specific retailer.





Deliver performance with high-quality dynamic creative with the option for brands to drop in their own custom assets to maintain brand identity; especially useful for product photography with detailed backgrounds or lifestyle imagery. With built-in smart asset re-sizing and fill capabilities, custom assets can fit perfectly every time.





Reduce time to launch with Pre-Approved Retailer Template Gallery: media teams can browse a selection of dynamic creative templates that have been pre-approved by retailers for a variety of strategies, enabling endemic advertisers to activate campaigns with the flick of a switch with no additional assets.





Showcase products in the best light with Dynamic Video Templates: Brands can now make use of video templates for use across digital retail media placements or even in-store video, a perfect fit for brand awareness campaigns and elevating performance through feed-based product carousels.

"Retail media infused with accurate, complete product content at scale powers a confident consumer journey that helps drive conversion on the product page," adds Rob Gonzales, CMO & Co-Founder of Salsify, "We are excited that our joint customers can enter a new era of streamlined, impactful commerce media marketing through Jivox's powerful integration with Salsify PXM."

Jivox IQ DaVinci empowers marketers to launch retail media campaigns in under 5 minutes.

Now marketers can utilize a single workflow to launch any creative format across multiple retailers with a standardized analytics dashboard to measure performance across all campaigns. Select from pre-approved retailer campaign templates. Preview all variations of dynamic product ads. Launch in minutes, not days, and see sales soar.

Visit Jivox IQ DaVinci to learn more about how you can launch commerce media campaigns in under 5 minutes.

About Jivox

Jivox is a personalized commerce marketing platform for commerce media. Its flagship IQ DaVinci enables retailers and advertisers to launch self-service commerce media campaigns in under 5 minutes, helping them to achieve scale using pre-approved templates, AI-driven automation, and first-party data. IQ DaVinci increases sales by easily activating data across multiple commerce media networks and channels (display, social, video/CTV) with a unified workflow on a single platform. Built on powerful, patented Dynamic Creative Optimization (DCO) technology, IQ DaVinci drives hyper personalization using real-time product and offer feeds and delivers closed loop measurement and attribution via built-in analytics. Jivox is trusted by retailers and brand leaders that include Giant Eagle, Stop-n-Shop and Unilever.

