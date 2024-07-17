Jivox Welcomes Retail Media Veteran Greg Archibald, A Former Criteo And InMobi Executive, To Its Board Of Directors

"We are thrilled to welcome Greg to our board of directors to help Jivox strategically advance our lead in the fast growing retail and commerce media market," said Diaz Nesamoney, Founder and CEO of Jivox. Post this

"I'm very excited by Diaz's invitation to join the Jivox Board of Directors," said Greg Archibald. "Jivox is ahead of the game in many ways. Jivox had the vision in early 2022 to invest in retail media technology, by building on its market leading personalized commerce marketing platform. Today, this platform leads the market in enabling retailers and brands to scale their retail media campaigns by automating the most cumbersome parts of launching a retail media campaign. As brands try and work across the many retail media networks being launched each month, orchestrating campaign launches across them has become a significant impediment to scale. Jivox IQ DaVinci solves that. The retail media market is still in its very early innings, and Jivox is poised to benefit significantly by delivering a strong product that adds immediate value to the market."

Greg currently serves as General Manager & Senior Vice President of Sales for the Americas at Outbrain. In this role, he oversees all agency and brand demand functions in the Americas, with a focus on driving revenue, adoption, and retention of Outbrain's high-impact performance advertising solutions, including the open internet branding platform, Onyx by Outbrain.

Before joining Outbrain, Greg served as Senior Vice President of Americas Media for InMobi, where he led the Americas sales team for all revenue operations, including strategic planning, budgeting, and national sales execution. Prior to InMobi, Greg was Executive Vice President, Americas for Criteo, where he developed and executed growth strategies that significantly increased market share and revenue, making the Americas Criteo's largest region. He has also held senior strategic revenue positions at NinthDecimal, Datalogix/Oracle, and Yahoo. Greg began his career as a U.S. Navy pilot.

About Jivox

Jivox is a personalized commerce marketing platform for commerce media. Its flagship IQ DaVinci enables retailers and advertisers to launch self-service commerce media campaigns in under 5 minutes, helping them to achieve scale using pre-approved templates, AI-driven automation, and first-party data. IQ DaVinci increases sales by easily activating data across multiple commerce media networks and channels (display, social, video/CTV) with a unified workflow on a single platform. Built on powerful, patented Dynamic Creative Optimization (DCO) technology, IQ DaVinci drives hyper personalization using real-time product and offer feeds and delivers closed loop measurement and attribution via built-in analytics. Jivox is trusted by retailers and brand leaders that include Giant Eagle, Stop-n-Shop and Unilever. For more information about Jivox Personalized Commerce Marketing powered by Jivox IQ DaVinci, visit https://jivox.com/davinci/

Media Contact

