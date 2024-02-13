JJM Alkaline Technologies® Partners with Explore The Trades

Condensate neutralizer solution-provider to support the promotion and advancement of the skilled trades industries
WESTFIELD, Mass., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JJM Alkaline Technologies®, a leading designer and manufacturer of condensate neutralizers, is pleased to partner with Explore The Trades as an Apprentice Level sponsor in 2024. Through this sponsorship, JJM® will support Explore The Trades' mission to bridge the technical talent gap in the plumbing, heating, cooling and electrical industries by developing the next generation of the skilled workforce.
"At JJM®, we strive to ensure skilled, trained contractors and technicians install and maintain our industry-leading condensate neutralizers and the condensing, gas-fired heating appliances that our products service. These critical tradespeople keep our country running, but they are part of a shrinking workforce." Kyle T. Emmons, President of JJM Alkaline Technologies® said. "That's why we are proud to partner with Explore The Trades – we share the same commitment to empowering future trades professionals. Putting trades back in the classroom is a win-win that exposes high school students to careers in the skilled trades and enables the industry to develop its next generation workforce."
Jobs in the trades are in high demand and offer competitive wages, attractive benefits and opportunities for advancement. With support from industry leaders like JJM®, Explore The Trades aims to raise awareness with students, educators and parents across the country about the opportunities in the plumbing, heating, cooling, and electrical industries. By providing classroom and on-demand education and career information, Explore The Trades and its partners can help build the skilled workforce of the future.
To find out how you can get involved with Explore The Trades, visit explorethetrades.org. To learn more about JJM Alkaline Technologies® and its portfolio of solutions for the safe treatment of acidic condensate produced by today's condensing, high-efficiency heating appliances, visit https://jjmalkalinetech.com/.
About JJM Alkaline Technologies®
JJM Alkaline Technologies®, established in 2005, is the leading designer and manufacturer of condensate neutralizers used in the heating and plumbing industries. JJM® offers the largest selection of solutions for the treatment of acidic condensate produced by today's high-efficiency, gas-fired heating appliances to protect facilities and the environment. JJM® products are trusted by leading engineers, contractors and service technicians to ensure the safe treatment of acidic condensate in compliance with industry, federal, state, and local codes.
About Explore The Trades
Founded in 2005, Explore The Trades' mission is to bridge the technical talent gap to the service trades of plumbing, heating, cooling, and electrical. The organization is committed to developing the next generation of a skilled workforce by changing the perception of the trades. Explore The Trades creates awareness of the trades through key industry statistics, career resources and connections with schools and industry-leading residential service companies throughout North America.
