JJM Alkaline Technologies® Unveils a Cutting-edge Website

The website's user interface is refined to suit current online and digital usage and research habits. We are committed to delivering the best user experience with our products and with online content tailored for specific audiences. Tweet this

Boasting a modern interface, the website is a testament to JJM®'s commitment to providing an exceptional online experience for new and existing customers. To improve user engagement, the website is faster, easier to navigate and more user-friendly. In addition, it also allows visitors to navigate through various product-centric, informative and educational sections that impart knowledge and enhance user experience, including tools such as:

A "Resources" hub provides technical information from JJM® experts about effective neutralizing solutions and best practices

A "Pros" section provides tailored support to industry professionals

A "Where to Buy" page makes it easy to locate JJM® Authorized Distributors

"Our goal with the rebranding and remodeled website is to provide heating and plumbing industry professionals relevant resources to help them correctly select, install and service JJM's condensate neutralizing devices and comply with code regulations. Importantly, the best practices our products impart contribute to customer satisfaction as building owners appreciate installers and service technicians who keep their homes and offices running safely and smoothly," Kyle T. Emmons, the President of JJM Alkaline Technologies® said. "The website's user interface is refined to suit current online and digital usage and research habits. We are committed to delivering the best user experience with our products and with online content tailored for specific audiences."

For more information on JJM Alkaline Technologies® and to access the reimagined site, visit https://jjmalkalinetech.com/

About JJM®

JJM Alkaline Technologies®, established in 2005, is the leading designer and manufacturer of condensate neutralizers used in the heating and plumbing industries. JJM® offers the largest selection of solutions for the treatment of acidic condensate produced by today's high-efficiency, gas-fired heating appliances to protect facilities and the environment. JJM® products are trusted by leading engineers, contractors and service technicians to ensure the safe treatment of acidic condensate in compliance with industry, federal, state, and local codes.

Media Contact

JJM Editor's Desk, Brandner Communications, 2536617333, [email protected], https://www.brandner.com/

SOURCE JJM Alkaline Technologies®