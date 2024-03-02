JKA Supplier Diversity Solutions Achieves No. 143 Ranking on Inc. Magazine's 2024 Inc. 5000 Regionals

Consulting Expert Consultancy Enhances Supplier Diversity Programs for Fortune 500 Companies, Connecting Them with a Broad Spectrum of Diverse Businesses

NEW YORK, March 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Celebrating a significant milestone, JKA Supplier Diversity Solutions, at the forefront of supplier diversity consulting, proudly announces its prestigious ranking of No. 143 on the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Northeast list for 2024. Achieving an impressive two-year revenue growth of 103%, the company has been instrumental in fostering inclusive economic growth by facilitating meaningful connections between government agencies, corporations, and a broad spectrum of diverse businesses. This recognition by Inc. magazine positions JKA Supplier Diversity Solutions as a vital player in promoting supplier diversity initiatives across the Northeast region.

JKA Supplier Diversity Solutions specializes in comprehensive supplier diversity consulting services, including outreach, compliance, and training. These services are meticulously designed to refine and elevate the supplier diversity programs of partnering organizations, enabling them to seamlessly integrate with diverse businesses across various sectors. By championing the cause of diversity in the supply chain, JKA Supplier Diversity Solutions not only aids in the development of a wide range of diverse suppliers but also aligns with the strategic objectives of corporations by enriching their access to a diverse, competitive, and innovative supplier base.

"Being ranked No. 143 on the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Northeast list is a tremendous honor and validates the hard work and dedication of our team," stated Jean Kristensen, CEO/Founder of JKA Supplier Diversity Solutions. "Our 103% growth over the past two years is a testament to our commitment to delivering excellence in supplier diversity consulting. It reflects the impact of our work in creating more inclusive business ecosystems and the strong partnerships we've forged with diverse suppliers and Fortune 100 corporations alike."

As JKA Supplier Diversity Solutions continues to expand its influence and services across the Northeast region, its inclusion in the 2024 Inc. 5000 Regionals: Northeast list underscores the company's notable achievements and its unwavering commitment to advancing supplier diversity within the corporate sector.

