JLB Launches in Louisville, Offering Premium Web Design and Digital Marketing

The Louisville office will bring JLB's full suite of in-house services to businesses in Louisville and the surrounding region, including web design, web development, branding, digital marketing, and total website and marketing dedicated support. Unlike many competitors, JLB ensures that all services, technology, equipment, and software are handled internally, never outsourced. This approach guarantees clients a seamless, secure, and results-driven experience, providing businesses with a competitive edge online without the confusion, high costs, or lack of support often associated with other providers.

"We are thrilled to bring our proven, in-house digital marketing and web design solutions to the thriving business community in Louisville," said Ken Royer, CEO. "We believe that businesses of all sizes deserve powerful, professional online solutions and support that drive real results, and we're excited to deliver that here."

JLB has earned recognition as a 5x Inc. 5000 winner, showcasing its consistent growth and commitment to excellence. With the addition of the Louisville office, JLB continues its mission to bring businesses the tools they need to succeed online—from stunning, functional websites to effective digital marketing strategies, all backed by ongoing, dedicated support.

Businesses in Louisville and surrounding areas are encouraged to connect with the JLB team to learn how their services can drive measurable growth and online success.

JLB (Joy, Life, Business) is a premier digital marketing and web design agency serving businesses across the United States. With headquarters in Nashville, TN, and offices in Brentwood, TN, and Louisville, KY, JLB delivers world-class web design, powerful digital marketing, and centralized monthly website support—all handled in-house. JLB simplifies online success by providing businesses with a unified, results-driven solution that saves time, money, and hassle.

For more information, visit: https://jlbworks.com/louisville

Lauren Ratcliff, JLB, 1 615-794-2123, [email protected], jlbworks.com

