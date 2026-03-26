Jliveo Introduces AI-Driven Platform for Global Wholesale and Cross-Border E-Commerce Operations

Our goal is to simplify global e-commerce operations by integrating AI technology with supply chain infrastructure. Post this

According to the company, the solution is developed to address the increasing complexity of international e-commerce, where businesses often rely on multiple tools and service providers.

The platform supports both wholesale purchasing and on-demand order fulfillment. This approach allows users to adjust sourcing strategies based on business needs and market conditions.

Jliveo also incorporates AI-based features to support digital commerce activities, including automated content workflows and multilingual communication capabilities.

Drawing on its experience in global e-commerce operations, the company has developed a fulfillment infrastructure that includes overseas warehouse support across several regions, which may contribute to improved delivery timelines and logistics coordination.

Jliveo indicated that it will continue to develop its platform and expand partnerships to support businesses engaged in cross-border trade.

Jliveo is a B2B e-commerce solutions provider with over 10 years of experience in the e-commerce industry, offering tools and infrastructure for wholesale sourcing, dropshipping, and cross-border fulfillment.

Website: https://jliveo.com/

Facebook：https://www.facebook.com/Jliveoshop/

Media Contact

Allen Carter, Jliveo Inc., 1 346-838-9127, [email protected], https://jliveo.com/

SOURCE Jliveo Inc.