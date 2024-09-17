JLM Real Estate Expands to Orange County -- Launching New Office in Irvine Spectrum Center Area

"We're excited to replicate our successful San Diego real estate investing model--using our technology-focused approach to Orange County and positively impact this vibrant community," said CEO Jason Lee. Post this

JLM Real Estate's new office in a prime location within Orange County will serve as a hub for the firm's regional operations. The expansion is designed to meet the growing demand for multi-unit properties in Orange County, providing investors access to JLM's top-tier services and market expertise. The Irvine office will be staffed with five experienced agents who specialize in the diverse neighborhoods of Orange County, ensuring personalized and high-quality service for clients.

"We decided to replicate our successful San Diego real estate investing model by expanding into another thriving market," said Jason Lee. "Our new office in Irvine allows us to help more young agents break into the industry while continuing to deliver exceptional results for our clients. We're excited to bring our forward-thinking, technology-focused approach to Orange County and make a positive impact in this vibrant community."

The Irvine Spectrum Center, with its 17 million annual visitors and 170 offices and stores, offers a dynamic and central location for JLM's new location. Known for its luxury communities, top-tier educational institutions, and thriving job market, Irvine is an ideal setting for JLM's expansion. The firm's presence near the Irvine Spectrum Center reflects its commitment to growth and innovation, positioning JLM to disrupt the Orange County real estate market.

Jason's success story is not just about financial achievements. He was born in Seoul, Korea, arrived in the United States at seven. Jason has made it a priority to give back to his community. Through free online courses for investors and mastermind mentorship groups, Lee shares his real estate investing expertise and mentors young graduates, helping them navigate the industry's complexities.

With this expansion, JLM Real Estate is poised to continue its rapid growth and set new standards for excellence in the Southern California real estate market. The firm aims to establish offices in every major city in California, with Irvine being a key step in that journey.

For more information, visit https://www.jlmcre.com.

About JLM Real Estate, Inc.

JLM Real Estate, Inc. is a Southern CA-based commercial real estate brokerage specializing in selling and 1031 exchange of multi-family properties. Jason Lee founded JLM Real Estate and has quickly become a leader in the industry, with over $400 million in transactions closed and a growing team of 25 agents. The firm's innovative approach, which includes digital marketing strategies and a strong social media presence, sets it apart from traditional brokerages. With a commitment to providing personalized, high-quality service, JLM Real Estate is dedicated to helping clients achieve their multi-unit real estate investment goals across Southern California. For more information, visit https://www.jlmcre.com.

Social Media

Linkedin https://www.linkedin.com/company/jlm-real-estate/

Twitter or X @jasonhosephlee

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/jlmrealestateinc

Media Contact

Susan Almon-Pesch, JLM Real Estate, Inc., 1 858-205-0516, [email protected], https://www.jlmcre.com

SOURCE JLM Real Estate, Inc.