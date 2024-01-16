JM Dental of Westbury Welcomes Dr. Alan Dorfman to The Practice

I am glad to join JM Dental of Westbury. As a quality general dentistry practice, JM Dental allows me to share my skills with the community and help patients maintain their oral health. I enjoy seeing patients in all fields, especially endodontics. Post this

Dr. Dorfman has deep roots in the local community, participating in organizations like the Salisbury Civic Association and Temple Sholom of Westbury, where he serves as the current president.

Dr. Dorfman is passionate about his work in the dental field and dedicates himself to providing thorough, effective, and technologically advanced care to the people of Westbury and surrounding areas.

JM Dental benefits greatly from the close personal and professional relationships between doctors. A spirit of collaboration ensures that patients receive coordinated care. Dr. Zaffos and Dr. Dorfman have a long-standing friendship.

The practice prides itself on using updated technology to provide the highest-caliber dental care. Digital dentistry reduces treatment times and makes procedures safer and more efficient.

Same-day crowns provide patients with restorations equal to or better than traditional crowns and can generally be placed in just one appointment. Digital smile design enables patients to visualize their ideal smile and learn how the doctors can make it happen.

Dr. Dorfman brings the BioLase dental laser technology to JM Dental of Westbury, enabling him to treat hard and soft tissue problems like periodontal disease and tooth decay with little to no need for anesthesia.

"I am glad to join JM Dental of Westbury. As a quality general dentistry practice, JM Dental allows me to share my skills with the community and help patients maintain their oral health. I enjoy seeing patients in all fields, especially endodontics. I am happy to be part of a growing practice where I can use my diverse skillset to improve patients' quality of life."

Services Offered

General Dentistry: Comprehensive examinations, cleanings, periodontal care, root canals, extractions

Cosmetic Dentistry: Teeth whitening, veneers, bonding

Restorative Dentistry: Fillings, crowns, bridges, dental implants

Same-Day Crowns

Dental Implants

Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Aligner-Based Orthodontics

Treatment of TMJ Disorders

Digital Smile Design

About JM Dental of Westbury

JM Dental of Westbury is an independently owned general dentistry practice at 214 Fulton Street, Westbury, NY 11590. It offers comprehensive care in a friendly, comfortable setting. The practice may be reached by telephone at 516-334-3444 or through its website, https://www.westburydentists.com.

